A young South African lady was amazed to see a politician boarding the same flight as her and filmed the experience

She was baffled, but managed to keep her reaction to herself and gathered footage to post online

The clip went viral on TikTok and garnered over 100K views in a day, and social media users expressed themselves in the comments

A South African youngster could not believe her eyes when she saw Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, on her flight.

Mzansi questioned Angie's pockets after flying commercial.

After the Mzansi lady posted the video online, citizens of the country wondered why the minister was flying commercially.

Minister Angie Motshekga flying commercial

The South African Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, wowed the country when she was spotted flying commercially. A young Mzansi lady was amazed to see the Minister on her flight as she took a seat in front of her.

The Minister flew with FlySafair and joined the South African locals. She was seen packing her belongings before resting on the aircraft.

The young lady managed to keep her excitement all to herself and instead filmed the minister and posted the video on TikTok. The clip went viral and garnered over 100K in a day.

South Africans wondered why a minister would fly commercially when they had access to jets and could at least afford a business-class ticket. Some people speculated that her budget had been cut, or had been depleted.

The footage puzzled many people, who made up their own stories of how the minister ended up on the FlySafair flight. The clip caused quite a buzz on social media a couple of hours after it was posted.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amazed by Minister of Defence’s travels

Social media users discussed the TikTok clip in a thread of 366 comments:

SA was stunned to see Minister of Defence ion commercial flight.

@Dineo Koetepe shared her speculations:

“She ate the money for her actual flight.”

@Ngwetikazi was amazed by the video:

“What? No private jets or business class? We’re sharing the commercial section with ministers now?”

@Tom Sikonela chuckled after watching the clip:

“Angie is flying economy? Yeah, Cyril, your country is expensive, babe.”

@thobz52 was puzzled by the clip:

“Haibo, don’t they have a special plane?”

@Tumelo was amazed to see the minister:

“Aren’t they supposed to pull her first on the flight? I usually see them doing that with ministers, they got off first and there’s a car waiting for them as they step out of the plane.”

@Ashley speculated:

“Her budget was either cut or depleted.”

