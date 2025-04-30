South Africans were amazed to see a massive delivery truck covered in the famous Gucci logo

Over half a million people wondered if the Chinese had anything to do with the appearance of the vehicle

Social media users discussed the matter in a thread of 378 comments after the clip was posted two days ago

South Africans wondered what the Chinese were up to after a massive truck was seen covered in the Gucci logo.

South Africans were wowed by a massive Gucci truck.

The truck was spotted in Durban and had Mzansi people speculating about it for over two days on TikTok.

SA spots truck covered in Gucci logo

A student at the Durban University of Technology, Nondumiso Mzobe, spotted a massive truck covered in the Gucci logo. Mzobe whipped out her camera quickly to back up her claims if ever she decided to share what she had discovered.

The driver of the truck was unbothered and most of the people on the road were not paying much attention to the truck. South Africans wondered if the Chinese had a hand in the vehicle’s appearance in Mzansi streets.

Recently, the Chinese exposed the luxury market in America amid a trade war with the US. People from China shared the behind-the-scenes of their favourite manufactured products.

The coming out of the information caused chaos on the internet for a couple of weeks. The Gucci truck raised many eyebrows, and some South Africans claimed to have seen more vehicles covered in other luxurious brands’ logos.

The student captioned her now-viral post;

“What are the Chinese up to now?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by Gucci truck in SA

Social media users were stunned by the massive vehicle and expressed themselves in a thread of comments:

Mzansi was stunned by a massive vehicle covered in Gucci logo.

@Nonku_Mbuyane was floored by the massive vehicle and said:

“Gucci logistics.”

@3xotic.hlale trolled:

“Haters will say it’s fake.”

@MR ASD 𓃵 👣speculated that the car came from another country:

“This car is coming from China.”

@🎀Rixhongile 🎀shared:

“I once saw a Louis Vuitton one.”

@☆call.h3r_zee☆ was amazed by the truck’s speed:

“OMG, it has travelled so far, it was in Mafikeng recently.”

@Neo_💍💋🎀🙊 highlighted in the comments:

“When I’m rich, l won't show, but there will be signs.”

@DJFLAMINGO predicted the South African celebrity who’d be fond of the vehicle:

“I think the next person who will have that truck is DJ Maphorisa.”

@Thulz has seen the vehicle before:

“I saw this truck on Sydney Road the other day!”

@sisonke.me laughed:

“China is doing the most.”

