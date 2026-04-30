A South African woman in China posted a TikTok video telling her viewers the reasons why her children will only learn a certain language

The Zulu lady married a Chinese man, and they had two children whom she is raising in the Asian country

In response to curiosity about which languages her Chinese will speak, she shares a controversial stance

A TikTok video of a South African sharing her parenting choices while raising children ruffled feathers. The proud Zulu woman shared how she is following tradition after marrying her Chinese husband.

A South African married to a Chinese man shares the languages she's teaching her kids. Image: @nontoliofficial

Source: TikTok

The post the woman shared on 26 April 2026 sparked discussion about parenting children in intercultural marriages. The South African listed the reasons she would only stick to one language for her children to know.

In a video on TikTok by @nontoliofficial said that her children, who are half Zulu and half Chinese, would not be learning her mother tongue. She said that in her culture, the children are considered Chinese because children take on their father's culture, and so does the wife. In addition, she says that teaching her children is not an urgent matter because they would not be able to use the language in China. The lady argued that Chinese will be useful for their professional lives as well because she doubts they will want to be in South Africa.

The Zulu mom also said that, in China, it is one of the key ways that her children will be able to fit in as easily as possible, especially because they are in China. She said that their biracial identity means that local Chinese people will never see them as fully Chinese, so she is setting them up for easy assimilation. Watch the video below:

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South Africa divided over Zulu women

Some people argue that the woman could still teach her children both languages. Others agreed with the woman that children who had been raised in South Africa would not have useful isiZulu outside of South Africa. Read people's comments below:

The Zulu woman said she wants her biracial kids to fit in easily in China. Image: Banshō Banshō / Pexels

Source: UGC

Zeenat 🍉🇿🇦 commented:

"I wish I had learnt Zulu, because let me tell you I'm born and raised in KZN and ashamed I can't speak the language of the people I'm proud of."

siphosandlah suggested:

"If I can advise, teach Zulu as well, it will help them in future. I'm old enough to know more. Don't regret my child."

Gersonjoked:

"My Mother Is A Zulu(SA) and My Father A Kwanyama(Nam), Born In SA, But Im Fluent In Zulu and Kwanyama Speaking."

Princess powerranger added:

"Babe I grew up, and my language was taken from me, and as an adult, I struggled with my identity."

sizweerazoh said:

"I disagree with your decision, my sister 🤞"

ziningi.kr also argued:

"There’s nothing wrong with them understanding both languages ."

Other Briefly News stories about intercultural marriages

South Africans were gushing over a video of a South African woman marrying a Chinese man in a stunning marriage ceremony.

Online users appreciated an interracial couple who showed respect for each other's cultures when they got married in a beautiful union.

A woman showed people that she was a Christian woman who was marrying a Muslim man, and they had a traditional wedding ceremony/

Source: Briefly News