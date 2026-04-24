A young lady in South Africa showed people that she was having an interreligious marriage

The lady posted a TikTok video showing that she was getting ready to tie the knot, and they had a traditional ceremony

South Africans were fascinated to see the lobola negotiations between two people of different religions

A video on TikTok showed a woman who was excited to be getting married. The lady flexed that she was due to have a lobola negotiation, and she shared everything that led up to it.

A lady showed her traditional wedding to a Muslim man in a TikTok video. Image: @_kaone

Source: TikTok

The video that the woman shared on 21 April 2026, leading up to her traditional marriage, also highlighted how well she is taken care of. South Africans were fascinated as they got to see her interreligious union.

In a video on TikTok by @_kaone, a woman announced that she was getting married to her Muslim partner as a Christian woman. The lady said that they were going to do the traditional lobola negotiations, and she was flexing behind the scenes. She showed that her husband got her an iPhone 17 on a whim.

The Tswana bride spent time with loved ones who helped her get ready for the big day. Next, she got prepared for their lobola negotiation day by getting her beauty maintenance done. The lady showed that the uncle eventually showed up at her home for the lobola process. She celebrated that it rained on her special day, which is a good sign for a wedding in Tswana culture. Watch their video below:

South Africa congratulates woman on lobola

Many people thought that the video of the couple was interesting as they were from different religions. Online users felt the couple with their one-of-a-kind union. Read the comments about the lobola day below:

People were moved to see an interreligious traditional wedding. Image: Terence Bal

Source: UGC

c'phe❤ was touched by the couple:

"Congratulations stranger Ohw Sis you were so beautiful on your big day. May god bless your union ❤️🙏"

siwe_neo 🇿🇦🇺🇸 also added:

"I looooooooove it❣️Dankie KAY for featuring me! Congratulations, beautiful."

HoneyB wrote:

"This is beautiful congrats honey. Puuuuulllllaaaaaaa….🥰"

Julz🎀 was moved:

"Congratulations, my babes 🥰this was beautiful to watch."

ratotersia applaude dthe lady:

"Congratulations, mama ❤️love you loads ahhhhhh do you stay in Midrand coz I just saw Chinatown in ur video next time invite us❤️"

Asenathi Nohako exclaimed:

"Girllllll it’s tooo short frrr ..may Allah protect and guide this beautiful union congratulations 🥂 luv❤️"

Vuyelwa Tyaliti cheered for the couple:

"Congratulations once again, babe ❤️❤️❤️Missed your content so much."

Kourtney Ngwenya exclaimed:

"Congratulations Girl. You looked absolutely Gorgeous 🥰"

Other Briefly News stories about waitings

A TikTok video of an interracial couple's lobola negotiations left many people touched.

A Bloemfontein couple received yet another wedding after they went viral for getting married in their township in celebration with everyone around them.

People appreciated seeing a happy couple that was tying the knot, and they looked like they had a blast at their wedding.

Online users enjoyed watching an intercultural lobola ceremony that involved an Italian man.

Source: Briefly News