A Zulu lady and a white man had a lovely wedding ceremony, where the show was stolen by a drunk uncle who decided to dance with their child. The woman wore an outfit that was a lovely take on traditional Zulu attire and a normal white wedding dress. The man had a simple outfit with a Zulu headband.

A wedding to remember

TikTokker noluthandopearlsi shared the clip of her lovely ceremony and several others on her TikTok page. The man and lady have a child together, who can be seen at the end of the clip dancing with the uncle. South Africans loved the clip and shared how a wedding isn't a wedding without a drunk uncle.

See the video below:

A long-lasting love

The happy couple has been together for quite some time now, and the lady loves posting videos of their daughter. The woman has tons of posts of herself and her daughter having fun together and has shared some clips which include her husband. Most of the content she shares is general lifestyle stuff like what she usually gets up to.

Apart from the adorable daughter the couple has, people in the comments couldn't take their eyes off the uncle. South Africans agreed that a wedding, funeral, or any major family event isn't one without an intoxicated uncle. The lady also shared a clip of the lobola negotiations, which involved her husband.

South Africans loved the clip and couldn't stop laughing at the uncle.

Read the comments below:

Melody said:

"😭I had two uncles who were like this. Gone too soon."

Slender84 mentioned:

"The cute little gal 🥰🥰🥰 Her dress is very beautiful."

🌸 lindi 🌸 shared:

"A wedding, funeral, party, tiye ,or any ceremony is not make sure if that 1 drunk uncle or neighbour that misbehaves is not present 😂"

daphney selepe commented:

"White guys respect our culture n they obey the rules wish you the best ever."

thapeloamosmosedi posted:

"That one uncle who represents the joy of our ancestors at the moment, blessings in disguise ☺️🤗"

Mmangaliso Khumalo Nkosi said:

"Must be the family uncle because why are they so chilled 🤣"

AndyCandy mentioned:

"Congratulations to the couple. But there must be that one family member, that needs to be untidy."

