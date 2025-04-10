A mother gave her daughter moving words of wisdom in front of her in-laws on her wedding day

The daughter listened attentively as her mum explained the importance of having God as the foundation of her marriage in a clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were deeply touched by the mum's wise words, filling the comment section with praises for her and expressing a desire to have such supportive family members

A mother advised her daughter to tell her marital problems to God and not her or her friends. Image: @fikztion

A young makoti touched many hearts after sharing a video of her mother guiding her on how to handle life as a married woman. The mum spoke about the importance of building a strong marriage and trusting in God.

The woman, TikTok user @fikztion, shared the clip on the video streaming platform, attracting thousands of views and comments from social media users who were moved by her speech.

The mom delivers her speech

In front of the in-laws, the mum begins by saying she is releasing her daughter to build the Mabuya family and to respect them. She reminds her daughter of their teachings, which are centred around God, explaining that she won't be able to build a strong family without Him.

She cautions her daughter against sharing her problems with friends or even herself, saying that she might not like her husband if she hears certain things he does and may continue holding onto his wrongs, even after she has forgiven him. The mum warns her not to take the love of his family for granted and advises her to do things that will make them love her more, before hugging and kissing her.

SA shows the mom love

Social media users flooded the comment section, singing praises for the mum. Many were impressed by how well she spoke, saying they could see the kind of household @fikztion came from. Some were in awe of the mum's beauty, saying she looked younger than her age. Others, who had lost their mums, asked to be her children, wishing they had such guidance in their lives.

Social media users congratulated a lady on her marriage and wished her well. Image: @fikztion

User @asanda__n shared:

"Words of wisdom indeed 😍😍 also, you’re so beautiful like your mom makoti 😍."

User @Mamotheo_ added:

"The importance ya go laaiwa (being shown the right way). Mommy gave such a beautiful beautiful message. And Toine, ya go tshwanele ngwetsi ya rona💕."

User @Zee said:

"Ohh, sisi this beautiful to watch unkulunkulu unibusise (may God be with you guys)❤️."

User @Nhlanhlapm commented:

"When I grow up I want to be like Mama 🥺🥺."

User @ZoeAfrika added:

"Ouw maan 🥺🥺🥺🥺, wathetha kamnand umama kuyacaca uphuma kwikhaya elinemfudumalo ( your mom spoke so beautiful, one can see you come from a family with warm hearts)❤️❤️."

User @John M said:

"Wow! On point👌."

