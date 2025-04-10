A humorous groom delivered a speech that unsettled many people, jokingly reminding his wife that he had upgraded her

The man was standing in front of attendees when he listed the things he had done for her in a clip that was later shared on Facebook

Social media users were divided, with many calling him out for disrespecting his wife, saying such jokes were inappropriate for weddings, while, others felt his speech was funny

A groom shocked many social media users by reminding his bride that he introduced her to nicer things. Image: Lebogang Dalton Mashia

Source: Facebook

A man was celebrating his wedding when he took centre stage and delivered a speech that made his wife and attendees laugh but failed to impress many social media users.

The groom's speech was shared on Facebook by Lebogang Dalton Mashia, sparking a huge debate about his words. While some found them humiliating, others understood he was only joking.

The groom delivers his controversial speech

In the clip, the man stands in front of attendees with his beautiful bride, both dressed in their traditional wedding attire, as he starts by reminding his wife not to forget that he had introduced her to many things she wasn’t used to.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He says she wasn’t used to being around people who appear on TV until she met him. He adds that she first rode in a Mercedes-Benz because of him and that she only started enjoying a foam bath because of him.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi debates the groom's speech

Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing shock and disappointment in the groom for making such remarks in front of people. Many argued that, regardless of whether he was a comedian, he had no right to joke about her like that.

Some pointed out that although the wife was laughing, she might have been trying to hide her disappointment. Others, however, saw nothing wrong with the man’s humorous speech, noting that even his wife posted the clip online.

Mzansi felt sorry for the wife after seeing a clip of her funny groom trending on social media. Image: Lebogang Dalton Mashia

Source: Facebook

User @Ororiseng Rori Mokoka shared:

"When you marry the many you always asked favours from 😂😂."

User @Lebo Grey added:

"Let me guess, he chose the theme to match his personality 🚩."

User @Phathu Chris Mutondi said:

"Unnecessary speech by the groom. He's full of himself and lacks a sense of humour. That's not funny."

User @Shirley ShAndu Nolwazi shared:

"The people are clapping hands and in the original post they seem to see nothing wrong with his speech."

User @Godfrey Ngobeni Property Practitioner commented:

"When I saw this video posted by the bride herself I was like girl are you for real. I'm shocked at people who are laughing because I see no joke. This is insulting and belittling to say the most and girl is enjoying 🤔."

User @Mpho Precious Ramela shared:

"So the entire country must know that makoti didn't know foam bath...he is big-headed even the shoulders and neck are tired balancing him🚯🚯."

3 Briefly News articles about weddings

A young lady vented about the high cost of bridesmaid duties after the amount rose to R11.5K, sharing that new costs were being added every day.

A Zulu bride was captured dancing elegantly to the sound of the Shembe church horn in front of her husband and guests during her traditional wedding.

A bride and groom were leaving the Union Buildings in Pretoria, dressed in their wedding attire, when a group of high school learners joined them, singing and holding their arms as they walked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News