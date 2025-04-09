A humorous husband shocked his wife after asking her a question about them making a baby in front of her mother, leaving both of them speechless

The man made sure to capture their reactions in a video he shared on TikTok, showing their confused and stunned expressions

The clip left social media users in stitches, with many calling him brave for joking about such a topic in front of his mother-in-law

A man offered his wife a bay in front of her mom, who was holding back her laughter. Image: travisandtorie

A man showed off his playful side by asking his wife a question about intimacy, knowing she wouldn't be able to respond positively in front of her mother.

He shared the video on their TikTok handle @travisandtorie, where it went viral as social media users filled the comment section with laughter.

A man shows his playful side

The clip starts with the man calling for his wife, who is sitting on the couch with her mother. Once they both pay attention to him, he proceeds by asking if she would like to go make another baby. Shocked, the wife looks at her blushing mother and pauses before answering. After a few seconds, she asks him if he means at that very moment, to which he responds, "Yes."

The astonished wife then asks why he would ask such a question in front of her mother. He jokingly responds, saying they will go to their "resting room" and not disturb her mother, adding that he was sure she wanted another grandchild. The granny giggles shyly at the comment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to the clip

The video garnered 8.2M views, 543K likes, and over 8.2K comments from social media users, most of whom found it hilarious. Many shared how shocked they were that he took things that far, saying it proved he had a great relationship with his mother-in-law.

Some called him brave for saying what he did, while others said they didn’t expect him to take it that far. Africans in the comment section shared that such jokes could never be said in front of African parents.

A man had his mother-in-law lushing after joking about private affairs. Image: @travisandtorie

User @patrickbramm1 said:

"There’s nothing disrespectful here to all of you saying it is disrespectful, the mom is even having a good laugh so 🤷🏾‍♂️."

User @Dokkan90 added:

"Don’t try this in Africa 👌🔥🔥."

User @liz commented:

"Poor mom wants to run, but can't 😂."

User @Kenneil shared:

"This proves that no matter how much of an adult we think we are, we are still our parent’s kids and that kid feeling will always reside in us somewhere."

User @Ne-yo Joe asked:

"Western culture hits differently, where are my African people? Would you dare say this in front of your mother-in-law🤣🤣?"

User @Mickys Pilato noted:

"This gentleman loves his mother-in-law and her wife so much, hence she’s such a free soul."

