A wholesome moment shared on social media recently captured the attention of South Africans after a man surprised his girlfriend at her graduation ceremony, even though he had failed his own courses.

Man surprises bae at graduation despite failing his courses

The viral TikTok video, posted under the handle @bonkeeh013, showcases the touching gesture of love and support that left viewers in awe.

In the clip, the man, who had been struggling with his own academic journey, could be seen arriving at the graduation venue with a bouquet of flowers and a huge smile on his face. His girlfriend, who had just completed her degree, was not seen in the clip but did, however, acknowledge her bae's grand gesture as she took to his comments section, saying:

"Thank you so much for your support, babe."

Despite facing his own challenges, he made sure to be there for his partner on one of the most important days of her life. His failure didn’t stop him from celebrating his girlfriend’s success. The guy's unrelenting dedication to his relationship and his willingness to show up for his partner despite personal struggles impressed many people on the internet, leaving them both amused and amazed.

Watch the sweet video below:

SA reacts to man's grand gesture

The video quickly went viral, with South Africans flocking to the comments section to express their admiration for the man’s gesture. Many praised his effects, noting that he set an example of true love and commitment. The clip has sparked widespread conversation about relationships, support systems, and the importance of being there for each other through thick and thin.

Kuthula said:

"Yoh I was graduating for the 2nd time, and my ex didn't even try to be happy cause he doesn't know the Gaudia song."

Thestudentpodcast wrote:

"Let’s make him president."

Ntebo Molise simply said:

"Wow."

Tlou🇿🇦 shared:

"Monna o dira sooh."

Why showing up for each other matters in a relationship

Building trust, closeness, and a solid foundation in a relationship requires both partners to physically and emotionally support one another. This creates a sense of connection and shared experience, which, in turn, makes the relationship more robust and satisfying.

According to Psychology Today, the various relationships and points of connection that create and maintain such relationships are strengthened and nourished by just being present and being perceived as such.

