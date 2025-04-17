An educator in South Africa became the talk of the town over his amusing antics in the classroom

In a viral video doing the rounds online, the teacher can be seen being hyped up by his learners as he performs his funny moves

People were entertained, rushing to the comments section with jokes and laughter over the man's wholesome vibe

A South African teacher has become an internet sensation after a video of his hilarious classroom antics went viral, thoroughly entertaining Mzansi peeps.

An educator entertained South Africans with his funny yet goofy dance moves in the classroom. Image: Happy Bongoza

Source: Facebook

Unserious teacher's goofiness on full display

In the now-viral clip, which was shared on Facebook by Happy Bongoza, the teacher himself, on 7 April 2025, is making rounds online.

The educator can be seen breaking into a dance in front of his students, who cheer him on with excitement. The energetic teacher wasn’t shy about showing off his playful side, busting out some funny moves while his learners hyped him up.

The moment, which was captured during a break in class, showcased the teacher's ability to connect with his pupils in a fun and memorable way. His carefree and unserious demeanour, paired with his wholesome vibe, has earned him praise from South Africans across the country, with one person saying the following in the comments as they raved over the educator:

"Hayibo Mnr love it for the kids maan."

The online community rushed to the comments section with jokes and laughter, applauding the man for not taking himself too seriously. Netizens mentioned how rare it is to see such joyful moments in classrooms, with others pointing out the positive impact that such teachers can have on learners' mental and emotional well-being.

Watch the wholesome video of the teacher amusing his learners below:

SA loves the teacher's classroom vibe

Mzansi was entertained, and many loved the educator's playful behaviour in the classroom with his pupils, celebrating him in the comments for striking a healthy balance between discipline and fun, and for making learning a little lighter and a lot more joyful.

Bishop Thabiso Eric Titipana said:

"Creating a conducive learning atmosphere and attracting learners' concentration in an environment that will effectively enhance learning to take place. The morale will spontaneously be boosted for them to learn. The dress code and cleanliness of the teacher say it all. Andibazi abatitshala bema phambi kwabantwana bethu ingathi uze ekhwele i Bicycle, ungakwazi ukumehlula naku Caretaker wesikolo."

Linda Mbolekwa added:

"Teachers makes schooling fun."

Viwe Sekonyela wrote :

"Love this."

Vukona Polite Ntalo replied:

"Now I see why our kids are doing well at school, they're free."

Noktula Mbusi commented:

"Good teacher, man, this is beautiful ncooooh."

Nozuko Mhlantla expressed:

"No child wouldn't want to attend class with such a teacher."

A teacher's goofiness was placed on full display in his classroom, which amused SA. Image: Happy Bongoza

Source: Facebook

Source: Briefly News