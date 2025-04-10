A young lady shared the high cost of being a bridesmaid, shocking social media users who wondered how people could expect others to pay such amounts

She explained on social media platform X that the total cost was rising, adding that every day a new item was being added to the bridesmaid group chat

Social media users were in disbelief, with many asking if people were aware of the current economic situation, while others said they would have exited the group chat long ago

A lady shared their bridesmaid costs, revealing a shocking amount that left online users debating. Image: Siphesihle Nxumalo

Source: Facebook

Weddings are costly, and paying thousands of rands for a wedding that is not yours can hurt the pocket, especially when the costs keep rising.

One lady, X user @SihleNxumz, took to Elon Musk’s social media platform to vent about the amount they were expected to pay as bridesmaids, adding that the price kept increasing as time went on.

Breaking down the costs

In her post, the lady shared that after adding up the costs for various items and necessities for the bridesmaid role, the total was sitting at R11.5K. She added that a new cost was being added every day on the group chat. This amount excluded the gifts they had to buy for the couple and their flights to the wedding.

See the X post below:

Mzansi debates the bridesmaid costs

The post attracted floods of comments from social media users who were shocked by the amount. Many questioned why the costs were so high for a bridesmaid, urging brides to consider the current economic climate.

Some suggested that brides should only use flower girls at their weddings to avoid asking people to pay extravagant amounts. Others jokingly said they would have left the WhatsApp group long before the cost hit R5K.

User @RofhiwaMashauu commented:

"At this point, you are the bride, mos😭😭😭."

User @yandiswaXh joked:

"R11.5K! I’m naming their first kid … no way 🙅‍♂️."

User @MtoloSam asked:

"Is she your closest friend? Close, close friend or are you doing this because you were chosen?I am scared because you don't know her other friend."

User @YellowCayi shared:

"Mina my friend stopped talking to me because I didn't understand why she wanted us to book at a hotel 15 min away from our homes. Like bro, you book and stay there. Thina we coming in the morning."

User @msimang_mbhali added:

"I’m all for supporting a friend on her special day, but more than 3k is pushing it. Let's not forget that we still have obligations month to month as my car, rent, cellphone, and insurance debit orders don't stop just because you are tying the knot🙂‍↔️✋🏻."

User @NdloziRams said:

"At this point, y’all are investors, not bridesmaids🤞."

