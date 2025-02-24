A budget-conscious woman shared how she managed to have a beautiful wedding without going into debt, emphasising her focus on financial freedom

The Forever Living business owner added that she and her partner joined Stokvels to save money, bought their wedding attires affordably, and friends decorated their venue

Her inspiring story resonated with social media users, motivating many to prioritise clearing their debts and planning cash-based weddings

A money-savvy woman and her partner bought her wedding dress from Shein and his suit in Chinatown. Image: @enikalily

Source: TikTok

Weddings are often associated with lavish. Spending and financial strain, but one woman proved that a dream wedding doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. With wedding venues costing an arm and a leg, some couples take out loans that they continue paying for many years after their special day.

Sharing her journey on her TikTok account @enikalily, she detailed how she and her partner planned their special day on a modest budget while remaining debt-free.

The wedding cost breakdown

In the clip, the woman shares that she has never been one for social status, adding that like others, she had debt. She adds that when she decided to go back to varsity and started her articles, she committed to clearing her debt. To achieve this, she downgraded many things including her accommodation and moved into a shack in the township. Fast forward to after she met her partner and planned their wedding.

She reveals that she got her white wedding gown at Shein for R950, while her partner purchased her suit from China Town for a little over R1000. Instead of extravagant spending on a venue, they chose an affordable yet beautiful location in Saldanha Bay for R5500, and her friend did the decor.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the lady's story

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, applauding her financial discipline Many expressed how her story inspired them to focus on clearing their debts and planning their weddings within their means.

Some even pledge to start saving and take control of their finances after hearing about her journey. Her story is a testament that a wedding should be about love and commitment, not financial stress.

A woman got a wedding venue for R5000 and her friends decorated it, as she tried to cut down costs. Credit: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

User @SiyaMpentse said:

"Yhooo your wedding was beautiful and simple❤️❤️😊😊 Let's make this video trend cz this is wow🥺."

User @Tolokazi_79 shared:

"I sorted out my life ngo 2020 when I got a new job, ohh what a breakthrough. Thank you for this video Sisi 🙌🙌🙌🙌ndizophinda ndithi cut kwi shopping no soft life ke ngoku😅😅."

User @tabisamatyumza5 commented:

"You are so realistic sisi, you downgrade when necessary♥️."

User @thabisazilwa shared:

"You are me and I am you...love this Ziyanda sisi. You are very wise."

User @kayforevaaa added:

"You have been through so much but that only made you stronger !!! You and Enika looked beautiful on your wedding day. May God continue to bless you and your family‼️"

User @Nozas said:

"Authenticity is the order here...not trying to impress people who care less about you with the money you don't have..... Yayivaaaa👌👌."

