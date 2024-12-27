A love story with a two decades age gap challenged societal norms after a video of the couple's wedding day made its way to social media platforms

The happily married duo's video was shared on TikTok, where the young hubby pointed out some of the things he liked about his older wife

The clip sparked a lot of curiosity as social media users were unsure whether the guy was genuine or if he had ulterior motives

In a world where age gaps in relationships often start debates, one happy woman's love story with a man 20 years younger than her was scrutinised by many members of the online society.

A heartwarming clip of the woman, born in 1960, and her man, born in 1980, at their beautiful purple, white, and purple-themed wedding ceremony was shared on TikTok by user @rybrox2, attracting many comments from social media users.

The clip shows them sitting in a car, sharing and confessing how much they mean to each other and how the age does not bother them. The husband reveals that he approached his wife, Ntombikayise, because he was tired of dating younger women and wanted an older partner to offer him something different.

He also shared that he enjoys their bedroom moments and thinks of her constantly because she makes him happy.

Mzansi isn't convinced of the guy's intentions

The clip sparked a wave of scepticism on social media, with many questioning the man's true intentions. Others expressed disbelief, asking if age mattered in relationships and which age was too young or old.

User @200103062023 commented:

"I am just imagining myself with a husband of 1986."

User @NgeMangethe added:

"Surely, my husband is still at school. Let me not give up 🤭."

User @UnbotheredThuskieJade shared:

"I once tried what Ntombikayise is doing. It was very fun, but I left as soon as I was called an elderly person😭😭."

User @Muks asked:

"What about the future? so the guy doesn't want kids?"

User @Symon1989 said:

"He married his mom."

User @lebogang@246 noted:

"Makoti looks young and she is beautiful."

