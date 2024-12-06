A mother of two had online community members showering her with love after sharing what she was going through

The hun posted her clip on the video streaming platform TikTok

Social media users promised her that things would get better and offered plenty of advice for the future

A mother of two travelled with her two young ones, hoping to start over. Image: @nothandoangie

Source: TikTok

Motherhood is not an easy journey, especially when doing it alone, with no help from a partner.

A 20-year-old woman with two kids shared a video on her TikTok account showing her using her handle to touch Mzansi @nothandoangie.

Mama bear and her cubs embark on a journey

In the video, a sad-looking @nothandoangie is at the back of a moving barkie with her two young children. The video is captioned:

"POV: On my way to start a new life with my kids from different fathers at 20.

Watch the video below:

SA embraces the mom and her kids

Social media users flooded the mom's comment section, showing her love and promising that things would improve. Others wanted to know how they could help her.

User @JUANIQUEJones comentec:

"I speak nothing but blessings over your life 💔I cannot judge you for the situation you are in ♥️. My love, if it's for the kids, do it ♥️I pray Psalm 81 over their lives. May your life be blessed ♥️."

User @Fantasybeauty added:

"No judgment, ❤️please dedicate these coming years to yourself, your goals and being the best mom."

User @neomoatshe shared:

"How can we fix this? Because she’s not the only one. And how can we change the kid’s lives."

User @Mpho shared:

"We move, sis, challenges to stay forever, I pray for blessings upon your life in Jesus name!"

User @Rato Zar added:

"The best you can do is to choose yourself and your kids...Love & Light ♥️."

User @Moipone said:

"Please keep doing good taking care of them 🥰🥰."

