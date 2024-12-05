A local lady lost her husband almost a year ago and had to follow her traditional way of mourning a loss

The lady stuck to the cultural practice and did things the way she was expected to until she reached the end

She later shared a TikTok video before her final day, and Mzansi was proud to see that she respected tradition

A young woman mourning the loss of the love of her life, who died in a car accident, observed 12 months of grieving by wearing clothes that symbolized her sorrow.

Using the handle @itumelengphago, the lady shared a TikTok video of her final preparations, earning 1.1M views, 78K likes, and almost 1.8K comments.

The lady prepares to conclude her emotional journey

The video shared by @itumelengphago shows her recording herself at home, dressed in black from head to toe, a symbol of mourning in many African cultures. She is also seen walking and driving on different days and at work, all in various black outfits.

The woman gets love from Mzansi

The lady's post touched social media users, as many took to the comment section to wish @itumelengphango healing. As she was left with three days to take off her mourning clothes, many praised her for respecting her man by sticking to the cultural custom for 12 months.

User @Azola asked:

"Is it allowed to hug a widow guys? at times I will meet with a widow at the mall wishing so much to give a hug but I will be scared maybe it’s not allowed."

User @Nthabi_💜shared:

"I’m 24 and a widow, it’s almost 2 months. Everything doesn’t make sense 💔."

User @Itumeleng commented:

"It's been a very hard journey to embark on Bitso, but you've carried the load so well, my loving. I am still holding on tight😭."

User @Kgadiy said:

"In this generation, you hardly see young widows ba ilela balekane ba bona, got so much respect for you sesi🥰."

User @Boigantso Mashimbye added:

"Itu you've mourn for 11months🥺I'm so proud of you..These days even elder people mourn for only 3moths. You did good sesi."

User @ShibeMogaila said:

"One should take you out for ice cream, you handled the journey very well. Sesi.So happy and praying for you."

