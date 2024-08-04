An African widow respected the culture of never standing around even in public queues

The woman was captured in a TikTok video sitting down while waiting for her turn at an ATM

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding her for respecting the culture and sad that people didn't let her pass the queue

A video showing an African widow respecting culture has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @chomachoma11, the woman is wearing her widow outfit. She is wearing all blue. According to the TikTokker, a widow cannot stand unless she is walking.

In places like taxis, she must sit at the back and in queues, she must sit down. For example, the captured widow was in an ATM queue, waiting for her turn. Unfortunately, she had to sit as she was waiting for her turn.

Widow respects culture

Netizens react with empathy to video

The video gained over 600k views, with many online users empathising with her and expressing their displeasure on why the people at the ATM didn't let her go first.

@Maswhite was saddened:

"People are cruel. Why don't they let her go first 😩😩."

@Nthax 🇿🇦 Evy-e shared:

"I was once on a que at home affairs and I was wearing black, mourning my husband, some mamas removed me from a que because I will bring then bad luck, I went to the back🥺 luckily someone who knew me."

@monzo wrote:

"But where is the spirit of Ubuntu, can't they let her withdraw and go hai maaaaan."

@Amanda _ Mmametsa expressed:

"I will allow her to skip the line, do what she must do, then be excused. 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

@ncede commented:

"I salute umama , uyisibonelo esihle , may God be with her 🙏🙏🙏."

@sphola said:

"I like her she's so respectful wow😢."

