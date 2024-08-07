A presumed mother went to the park to privately spoil herself with a cake away from her kids

The lady was captured in a video by a TikTokker who understood her situation perfectly

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and sharing similar experiences

A mom hilariously spoiled herself with a cake. Images: @Peter Dazeley, @PeopleImage

Source: Getty Images

A video of a woman eating a cake by herself in the park has made rounds on social media, with many relating to her.

In a clip uploaded by @aubreyqwana_official, the woman is seen sitting in her white Opel Corsa enjoying a cake. According to the TikTokker, the woman got there, parked her car and ate her cake.

The TikTokker presumed that the lady was hilariously avoiding her kids who wouldn't let her enjoy the cake in peace. He continued to say he relates to the stranger's situation. He said he sometimes buys junk and eats it in the car before getting into his house where his kids are - lol.

Mother secretly spoils herself

Watch the TikTok video below:

Parents could relate to the woman

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users laughing and sharing similar stories to the woman's.

@Nombini Nofemela wrote:

"This is me every now and then. Especially because my kids won’t wash the dishes if I don’t tell them to. They choose themselves, I choose myself too."

@Girlie expressed:

"Yhoo I have learnt to feast alone hle, I go to the restaurant and eat and eat my last money, then go home a cook tin fish.. when they eat, I drink tea and sleep..."

@Mbali Cele commented:

"She is in her self love era 🤌🏽🤞🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@andileangel33 shared:

"I did this on Saturday. I bought me 2 large burger king meals. Ate to my satisfaction."

@Ayahh said:

"Very important ke sana."

