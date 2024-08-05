A loving mother gave an unexpected and hilarious reaction after finding her daughter's vape

The woman pretended to be a professional smoker after her child told her about the vape pen

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and loving the mother's calm and funny reaction

A mom gave a funny reaction to her daughter's vape. Image: @uniquely_katy/ TikTok, @uniquely_katy/ Instagram

A mother gave an unexpected reaction after finding her daughter's vape. She was hilarious.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @uniquely_katy, the mother and daughter are in a bedroom. The mom is seen with the vape. She asked her daughter about it. The young lady responded with an honest answer, saying it was vape.

The mom placed it in her mouth and inhaled. She hilariously coughed because she is not a smoker and a vape is presumably something new to her eyes. The daughter burst into laughter.

The young lady did not expect her mom's reaction. The parent smoked the vape for a second time, hilariously pretending to be a professional smoker - cute.

"Thought I was gonna meet jesus yerr."

Mom hilariously reacts to daughter's vape

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens love the parent's reaction

The video gained over two million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny and loving the mom's calm reaction.

@Sphokazi Gidane commented:

"Me as a parent 😭."

@Lusanda Maphumulo wrote:

"My mom would call all church warriors for me 😔."

@sir__ said:

"Looked at my mom and sighed."

@lele.woods_ shared:

"My mom did the exact same thing please😭🤣."

@Lemuuu was in disbelief:

"She inhaled it? I paused the video out of fear."

@Khay could relate:

"Lmaoooo, your mom is my mom straight 😂😂😂 why are they like this??"

