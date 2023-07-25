One woman took part in a viral trend where women around the world show what they have for dinner

The lady had people laughing as she put a relatable twist on the trend, which had people in tears

The woman got lots of attention after making people laugh with her version of girl dinner that did not even include food

A trend on TiK ToK called girl dinner shows what different women eat when they don't feel like cooking. Many people have made hilarious videos that one took the crown.

A TikTok shows a woman joking that her "girl dinner" is hookah, and people laughed while others issued warning about smoking on an empty stomach. Image: @oddertm

Source: TikTok

One woman who took part in the trend received more than 12 000 likes. If a video got hundreds of comments as people discussed her version of "food".

Woman goes viral for her interesting version of dinner

The "Girl dinner" trend has taken TikTok social media by storm. In the series of videos, women show what they are going to eat that require minimal to no effort.

@oddertm went viral when she joked that she sometimes just smokes a hookah pipe for supper. Watch the video below:

Online users amused by creator's foodless girl dinner

Letters and start, this young ladies video was relatable. Some will have had a girl dinner of hookah said it makes you dizzy.

NFMjoli wrote;

"Nizofa."

oddertm the creator said:

"Wow, we scared."

SuburbanZulu joked:

"I’m involving the police."

Florentiä Zwane warned:

"Avoid it on an empty stomach."

Kamo Mohlopi was amused

"LOL yoh guys no ways."

Isa.s could relate:

"Till you start feeling dizzy and nauseous!"

TikTok viewers love to see funny videos on the socials

Creators who make people laugh often get lots of views. One creator made fun of how he gets treated at home for failing a module.

