One funny gent on TikTok showed the world what it is like to not do well at school when you have African parents

People were in stitches over the comedic video depicting how a child is treated for failing when they get home

People were in stitches, and a funny video admitted that the situation was familiar because they'd been through it

A man showed people what it is like when you fail at school in an African home. The young man had people in stitches when he imitated an African dad.

A TikTok creator made a funny joke about African parents and how they don't take their children's academic failure as well. Image: TikTok/rampedilebo

People could not stop laughing at the video and flooded the comments to let the creator know how funny he was. The video got over 300 000 likes as people cracked up.

Young man makes hilarious skit about African parents

A TikTokker @rampedilebo left people in stitches after showing the reality of being unsuccessful at school in African households. The video shows the young one trying to get things done at home, but his 'dad' makes puns about his failure.

In the skit, the dad tells the son to "pass away" if he can not do well at school and that he should also "pass" on the chance of living in the house. Watch the video below for all the jokes.

South Africans in stitches over young man's humour

People love a good skit and could not stop dreaming at this one. Many left comments raving over his funny video about African parents.

BOGA KING commented:

"I’m dead."

Tshifhiwa commented:

"Can we talk about him spraying Mr Muscle on the bun."

th.aattoo commented:

"NOT PASS AWAY."

keaa commented:

"Wehhh."

Tarek Aly commented:

"This deserves more likes."

Olivia Shaanika commented:

"It's giving : oh you actually have the ability to pass, you just don't use it in school."

Comedian makes Afroman parody song about Eskom and more SA problems

Briefly News previously reported that a South African man on TikTok had the country laughing with his content. The video of him rapping a famous US song went viral as he made it about South Africa's issues.

Online users on TikTok could not get enough of this song. People used the video as an opportunity to vent their frustrations about the different issues in the country.

People love to see creativity from others. TikTok users could not stop raving about the parody and said it was great enough for radio.

