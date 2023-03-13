A comedian on TikTok made people laugh after sharing a hilarious thought about white people having African first names

The man in the video pointed out that black South Africans tend to give their children English names and that it would be funny if it were the other way around

This TikTok user imagined what it would sound like if white people decided to choose names in isiZulu, Setswana and other languages for their children

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans were in stitches over the idea of white people having black names. The gag came from a TikTok user who thought it was worth sharing.

A man on TikTok joked about how it would sound if white people gave their kids African names. Image: TikTok/@lutseke_tv

Source: UGC

The video got attention as people reacted to the joke. Online users were eager to join in as they came up with their funny names in the comments.

TikTok creators amused by idea of white people having African names

A video by @lutseke_tv went viral as he discussed white people having African names. In the clip, he says he never sees white people choosing black names for their children and thought it would be hilarious if they did.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the TikTok, he lists names such as Nkululeko van der Berg, Zamazama de Villiers and more

Watch the video below:

South Africans come up with bizarre name combos inspired by TikTok comedian

Many thought the video was hilarious, and Mzansi always welcomes funny clips. Peeps commented on the clip cracking jokes.

itsYourboySamkelo commented:

"Sibusiso Daniels."

user2781856291731 commented:

"Uzobanjwa wena. [You will get arrested'"

Gaylin Pretorius895 commented:

"Sipho Erasmus."

Tyla De Kock commented:

"Sipho Coetzee."

user46396i4566 commented:

"Jabulile Martin."

Leoniej commented:

"Thembalethu Steenhuizen"

Comedian makes Afroman parody song about Eskom and more SA problems

Briefly News reported that a South African man on TikTok had the country laughing with his content. The video of him rapping a famous US song went viral as he made it about South Africa's issues.

Online users on TikTok could not get enough of this song. People used the video as an opportunity to vent their frustrations about the different issues in the country.

People love to see creativity from others. TikTok users could not stop raving about the parody and said it was great enough for radio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News