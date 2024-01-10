One online user showed a TikTok video showing the dangers of hubbly after a man passed away

A TikTok video shows a parent who wanted her child to see the broadcast warning people about the smoking trend

Online users were amused by how concerned the mother looked while showing the hookah pipe documentary to her daughter

A TikTok video showed people that a young woman was harshly judged by her mum. A video shows the viral documentary about the dangers of bubbly.

A TikTok video shows a mom who showed her daughter a warning about hubbly. Image: @ngi_charlie

Source: TikTok

Young people on social media complained their parents sent them the same clip. The video of the mom reacting to the documentary went viral.

Woman shares hubbly warning in TikTok video

A TikTok video by @ngu_charlie shows a woman whose mother called her to watch a SABC News insert about smoking hubbly and its dangers. In the video, she looked at her full of judgment as the news piece played. Watch the video below:

Online users joke about mother

Many commented that their own parents sent them the same clip about hubbly dangers. Netizens joked about how the mom gave her child the side eye.

_hurgo commented:

"My mom video calling us today about hubbly bubbly."

Bianca(they/them) wrote:

"Why do they think hubbly's and vapes are the same thing."

Ms N.S added:

"The way she looked back at you on some judgement?!"

_Karii said:

"Instead of a good morning text, sana I got this video."

Seighh joked:

"She didn't even say anything but the message was sent."

Onthatile Mokgatle added:

"Dad sent this video to the family group."

