A TikTok user, heartbroken by the fleeting encounter with a beautiful flight attendant named Caitlin, seeks help from the internet to track her down

While some netizens assist in the search for Caitlin, others playfully tease the smitten passenger for filming his crush instead of expressing his feelings directly

The video sparks both hope and humour, with comments ranging from support for the hopeful romantic to lighthearted jabs about taking action instead of recording

A man asked TikTok netizens to help him find his crush. Image: @nkossieystar

Source: TikTok

A man took to social media to share a video of a woman who took his breath away during a recent flight.

Love at first flight

The TikTok post shared by @nkossieystar shows the woman, a flight attendant, being filmed by the love-struck man as she demonstrates a safety procedure before the passengers.

"I saw her in my flight from Cape Town, and I've never seen her since that day.," @nkossieystar said in the post's caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The young man asked his fellow TikTok friends to help him find his crush, and judging by the comments, some peeps came through for him and shared that the flight attendant was a woman named Caitlin.

Mzansi reacts to the video

While some people were keen to help the young man find the possible love of his life, others responded with sheer banter as they joked about him missing the perfect opportunity to make his move right there and then.

Bra Nhlux commented:

"I'm gonna find her for myself."

Laetisha Louw said:

"Beautiful Caitlin ."

Sne Gugu R responded:

"I thought she was hiding from you taking her a video."

markaveli7ig replied:

"I have a feeling she told you no a couple times by the dead stare in her eyes."

Zakes wrote:

"You got a chance the moment you were busy making that video brov, let us groove in ✌️."

jjlyght said:

"Nah, you had the entire flight to make your move ."

Thompho Mbedzi commented:

'But she was there ."

Woman seeks help finding cop crush

Briefly News earlier reported that a South African woman known online as @mercy_nous captured the hearts of many with her innocent crush on a handsome police officer.

She took to social media, posting a video originally focused on a group of officers escorting people. But one figure in particular caught Mercy's eye: a tall, athletic white officer with whom she became instantly smitten.

"I have never had a crush my entire life," Mercy confessed in the video caption, "please don't ruin it for me, please, this is my crush, hleng."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News