A Mzansi woman has taken to social media to proudly share her journey of becoming a flight attendant

A now viral Tiktok video shows the woman, Nosipho M, undergoing various trainings before graduating with her qualification

She also shares securing a job with the Emirates Airline, inspiring many netizens and aspiring flight attendants

A woman shared the work and training that goes into becoming a flight attendant. Image: @elamiesaint1

Nosipho M, a young South African woman, is soaring high after recently achieving her dream of becoming a qualified flight attendant.

Woman's career takes flight

Her story has taken flight on TikTok, inspiring people with dedication and passion.

In a now-viral video, Nosipho M shares a heart-warming montage documenting her journey to the skies.

From mastering the seemingly simple task of closing a heavy plane door to navigating emergency exits and perfecting her swimming skills, the video showcases the rigorous training she underwent to earn her wings.

The culmination of her efforts culminates in a triumphant moment as she proudly dons the iconic Emirates Airline uniform, officially marking her entry into the world of aviation.

Mzansi reacts to video

Nosipho M's journey has resonated deeply with netizens. The video has garnered out love and support, with users praising her determination, resilience, and positive spirit.

Many commented on how her story inspired them to pursue their dreams, no matter how challenging they may seem.

emmie0123 replied:

"Flight attendant . My career ❤️."

thobeka.bhebhe commented:

"Congratulations baby ❤️."

Itireleng.Evolve said:

"Congratulations love. Success looks good on you ."

Londeka Nombela❤ wrote:

"Ohh i like what I see❤ I'm also a student at Skyy☺️."

Michelledarkrose commented:

"Is this a sign for me to apply I’ve been wanting this so much but I’m still in UNI."

Monwa_Chris responded:

"They wanted you down but look at you now ❤️."

Babee NozieY♡• replied:

"I was doing Grd 12 this year currently waiting for my results being a flight attendant is my dream can you please help there's a lot I wish to know ."

