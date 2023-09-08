A South African flight attendant trainee posted a video of herself struggling to close a plane door during her training

She eventually mastered how to close the door with ease, proving that practice really does make perfect

Netizens were impressed by her strength and determination, and many inquired about the career of being a flight attendant

Being a flight attendant is a unique and exciting career that allows you to travel the world and meet new people. However, it is also a demanding job that requires long hours and a lot of responsibility.

Flight attendant shows herself learning to close plane door

A TikTok video posted by @nokul.ulu_nkosi shows her struggling to close the door of a plane during her training to become a flight attendant. She is seen almost falling to the ground as she battles with the heavy door.

A second clip of the footage shows @nokul.ulu_nkosi dressed in her work uniform as she closes the door easily, proving that practice makes perfect.

According to Indeed, flight attendants are responsible for the safety and well-being of airline passengers. They work on both commercial and business aircraft. Before each flight, they receive information about the expected weather, travel time, and passengers' needs. They are the primary point of contact for passengers and are responsible for providing them with assistance and ensuring their safety.

South Africans applaud woman's super strength

Netizens were impressed by how well the young woman was able to master how to close the heavy door and showed her love online. Others inquired about the career of being a flight attendant.

Vuyo !! commented:

"What subjects do you need to become a flight attendant?"

Pokalisious commented:

"If the door was the taxi one you would have done it once without struggling Congratulations, dear."

user35356789994 replied:

"That door looks heavy. They would discover mid-air ukuthi angivalanga kahle ."

Siphesihle m. commented:

"Aw babyyou're living my dream ."

Pink Mint wrote:

"It’s the uniform!! It gave you superwoman strength."

Ntaoleng Moekoa said:

"No, ma'am give me zero; my head tells me my hands will get caught between ."

South African air hostess starts career with Emirates and shares video

In another story, Briefly News reported that making her debut flight with Emirates, a South African air hostess, has achieved a significant milestone in her career. TikTok user @flywithnala shared a post of her in a hotel room after her first flight service.

The video gained a lot of attraction, with peeps asking her how she landed the job.

Emirates is one of the most prestigious airlines in the world, and being selected to work for them is an accomplishment in itself.

