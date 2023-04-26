A South African air hostess has made her debut flight with Emirates, the world-renowned airline

This achievement is a significant milestone for the young woman who has worked hard to make her dream a reality

Mzansi congratulated the air hostess, who is well on her way to a successful career in the aviation industry

South African air hostess completed her first flight on the job with Emirates. Images:@flywithnala/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Making her debut flight with Emirates, a South African air hostess has achieved a significant milestone in her career. TikTok user @flywithnala shared a post of her in a hotel room after her first flight service.

The video gained a lot of attraction, with peeps asking her how she landed the job.

Emirates welcomes only top talent to join their elite cabin crew

Emirates is one of the most prestigious airlines in the world, and being selected to work for them is an accomplishment in itself.

The airline has strict standards when it comes to hiring, and they only select the best candidates for the job. The fact that the air hostess made the cut is a testament to her skills and dedication to her craft.

She said:

"First operating done."

South African air hostess inspires netizens with her exciting journey and lucrative salary

As an air hostess, the young woman will have the opportunity to travel to different parts of the world, meet new people, and experience different cultures.

According to talent.com, the starting salary in South Africa for an air hostess is R16 500, and netizens have asked the young lady how they can follow in her footsteps.

Here are the comments:

@precious charities said:

"Wow, does it need any qualifications to become a flight attendant?"

@Kamva commented:

"Shine sisi. Reflect and overcome."

@Esona.N said:

"What subjects do you do to become a flight attendant?"

@Mphile commented:

"My dream job, but I always get rejected."

