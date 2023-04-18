Social media influencer Katinka Oosthuizen has been trending on TikTok for her comedic take on giving reviews on clothes

The 27-year-old former Survivor SA contestant tried on clothes and found funny ways how people could use the items while adding a box of laughter to the mix

South Africans applauded her for doing reviews that resonated with some of the situations they have to encounter in real life

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Katinka Oosthuizen Foschini haul trends for funny reviews. Images: katinkadiekat_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Internet sensation Katinka Oosthuizen has been trending on TikTok for her Foschini haul. The young influencer shared the video, gaining over 123 000 likes and close to 10 000 likes on the post.

Oosthuizen is known to review items but does open and honest assessments with a comedic flare. South Africas love how she interprets the goods as she tries them on.

Watch her Foschini haul video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Peeps praise Oosthuizen for being a comedic genius

People across the country were rolling on the ground with laughter after they watched Katinka's review. Many said she was a breath of fresh air and needed to do more videos like this.

Here are the comments:

@SiphesihlewakwaGema said:

"I just love you. You are hilarious."

@alia.alchemy commented:

"The only hauls worth watching."

Cath said:

"A Foschini haul."

@StaceyIsaacs commented:

"I freakin love your humour. That introvert idea got me running to Foschini now."

@Karabo Moahi229 said:

"Your personality is everything!"

@TshegoZitha commented:

"Nah, I love you."

@Tania said:

"Watching all your videos, you are hilarious!"

Woman's PEP clothing haul on TikTok shows latest trends that have Mzansi ready to run to the store

In other fashion-related stories, Briefly News reported on a woman who went to PEP and tried on clothing that made people think they needed to visit the shop as soon as possible.

The lady shared the video on TikTok, and it was helpful content for fashion enthusiasts on the platform.

People were surprised to see what PEP stores had to offer when it came to the clothing section. The creator went to the clothing store and tried all the clothes on, and peeps were impressed by the quality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News