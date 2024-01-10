One young woman on TikTok inspired others online with a stunning video showing where she stays

The lady put her humble abode on display and may thought it looked like a comfy and cosy space to live in

Online users on TikTok were fascinated after watching the viral post of her fully furnished house

A woman on TikTok showed people the house she lives in. The lady gave her followers on TikTok a mini house tour.

A woman in n a TikTok video showed people her house and Mzansi peeps loved it. Image: @tumi_matlaks

Source: TikTok

The video got lots of attention and received more than 20,000 likes. There were more than 300 comments from people who were motivated to work harder.

Woman showed people how she lives

A woman on TikTok @tumi_matlaks posted a video of the inside of her house. The lady did an overview of her home. The clip showed her living room and kitchen, all decorated to the nines. Watch the video:

South Africa in awe of home in TikTok video

People commented that the house looked inviting. Many could not get over her fantastic decor choices.

Munyai Charmie said:

"I have the same tv stand in black seeing this just gave me an idea to spray it in white wat can I use."

TheryTee wrote:

"Love the coffee table, plug please."

Neo Maboya added:

"Your home is just too perfect.. thanks for sharing ur space with us..❣️.. beautiful."

koketso maupye commented:

"Plug with curtains my dear."

khosira added:

"Where do you all get this artificial plans? Beautiful house."

Mandaba gushed:

"Wow beautiful and clean, TV stand, pls."

User 100 and leventeen agreed:

"It’s so beautiful my word."

Young woman shares humble home

A woman showed people how she built a house on a small salary. Many people were amazed after seeing how much she achieved.

Man flexes newly built mansion resembling a mall

Briefly News previously reported that a young man became part of the few South Africans who built mansions in the rural area.

The guy @juniorhigginskicksspaza posted the house with a beautiful architectural design on TikTok.

The 20-second video spanned across the structure, which still needs fishing touches, including doors, windows, and paint.

Source: Briefly News