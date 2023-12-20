A TikTok video of a woman's home in Limpopo was a viral hit as she showed how huge it was especially for a house in the rurals

South Africans were delighted after seeing where a woman resides with her family in Muila village

The video of the home was a viral hit, the building made a lasting impression on anyone who watched the TikTok post

A Limpopo woman showed people her home. The lady's video showed people outside of her family's house in Muila village.

A Limpopo woman showed people her home in Muila village. Image: @khudiso23

Source: TikTok

The video of the huge home received more than 20,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from impressed people.

Limpopo woman proud of family home

A TikTok user. @khudiso23 posted a short video showing her family's double-storey mansion. In the clip, she recorded the front of the very big home.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA applauds house in Muila village

Many people flooded the comments to share their thoughts about the village house. Online users could not stop complimenting the lady's home.

user5361781460348 was floored:

"You guy's stay in a whole mall, it's a beautiful house girl."

skah said:

"They must understand the reasons why we don't get bored or stressed when we say we going home in Limpopo because what we have in Gauteng is the same with we have in LP."

Tumi asked:

"Are you from Louis Trichardt?"

Khudy Nephawe, the creator:

"No, Muila village."

Panama commented:

"I don't trust my relatives with such a house, all of them will move in."

Cinnamon Baby gushed:

"A beautiful house chommy."

Tommyk Sithole added:

"Wow, this big and beautiful."

Couple does home makeover

People wear happy clothes for a young couple, which shows that they are elevated. Videos showed the couples after transforming their shack.

Woman flexes stunning village mansion

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman wowed social media users after sharing a video showcasing a stunning village mansion.

The footage posted on TikTok shows the house during part of the building process and the almost complete project.

The beautiful house features a huge and spacious double-storey design with impressive architecture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News