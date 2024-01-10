A woman showed people the moment she made a big girl purchase, which inspired many others on the short-form video platform

The lady was celebrating that she would be able to go from point A to B with a reliable mode of transport

Many were inspired by the woman's epic start to the 2024 New Year, which had people congratulating her

The video of the young woman celebrating received more than 8,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were happy for her.

A Johannesburg woman bought a Hyundai I20 in Sandton, and Mzansi peeps loved it. Image: @nkosazana_content

A woman started off the new year with a cute Honda purchase. The lady posted a video of her brand-new whip.

Woman buys new car in Johannesburg

A woman on TikTok @nkosazana_content shows people her brand-new car. In the video, her whip was unveiled to reveal a cute Honda I20. The lady received warms hug from people who accompanied her to the dealership in Sandton.

Watch the video below:

South Africans inspired by young lady's car

Many people commented that she chose a good car by choosing a Honda I20. Online users were raving about her big purchase and were inspired.

user4986782712092 commented:

"Hyundai is fighting, what a beauty."

ERNESTO wrote:

"Congratulations mine is coming as well 2024 is my year."

Thandeka M said:

"I20 will be forever a good car I miss my Snow Whit, you made a good decision taking the car. Congratulations and safe travels."

The Hyundai Girl added:

"Guess who else also driving an i20 turbo ! Congratulations mama."

MJ_MUDAU gushed:

"The turbo one congratulations."

Precious Ndlela raved:

"Congratulations babes."

Briefly News