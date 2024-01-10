A young woman moved into her own place, and many people were invested in seeing her new set-up

The lady in Pretoria West showed people the new apartment as she moved in and furnished it with appliances

Many people were inspired after seeing the young woman in the TikTok who is making her amazing soft life

One young lady posted a TikTok video showing her major milestone. The 22-year-old in Gauteng showed people her big girl move.

A TikTok video shows a 22-year-old who was furnishing her apartment. Image: @hairby_kat

The video of the young woman received more than 20,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were amazed by her achievement

Woman moves to new apartment

One young lady, @hairby_kat posted a TikTok video about moving into her new apartment. The lady was unboxing her fridge and other household appliances.

South Africans inspired by 20-year-old

Many people commented that they cannot wait for a similar phase in their life. Online users congratulated her:

joshuatsoai said:

"'At 22 years old', is the reason some other kids are depressed on this platform we're happy for you and rejoice in your success, but be considerate."

Rokhethwa Happiness wrote:

"Congratulations, are you not selling one fridge? "

ma_mthiyane♥️ added:

"The 2k gang is honestly fighting for success, beautiful thing to watch, Im happy for you ma, you deserve it."

user7162534014698 gushed:

"I'm happy for you. This is something I wished for myself, I am disappointed in myself I didn't but I will one day."

SA impressed by 20-year-old lady's home-making efforts

Briefly News previously reported that despite having limited resources, a young South African woman has inspired many people with her creativity and determination to turn her small one-room house into a cosy home.

The 20-year-old woman, who goes by the name of Naomi Page on social media, shared photos of her one-room transformation on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page.

Netizens were impressed by the young woman's home-making efforts and shared their opinions and advice on her post.

