A woman created a detailed slideshow showing off all her life's milestones that left many inspired

The accomplished lady showed moments from her life, from her first child to her first car, which had many gushing

The woman's fulfilled life had many congratulating the mother and wife on how her life looks to be on track.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tiktok user @thatomponya celebrated her life's achievements. The lady proudly showed off how everything has turned out for her, from marriage to her career.

A proud woman showed how well her life has worked out as she shared what she has achieved throughout the years. Image: TiK ToK/@Thatomaponya

Source: UGC

The blessed woman, Thato, showed gratitude for what she has in her life. The touching you slide show started with the beginning of her journey to motherhood.

Netizens react to successful woman celebrating her life

In the clip of her life, Thato shared her positive pregnancy test when she got the news. Next, netizens got to see her maternity journey, followed by her graduation and the birth of her son.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thato also showed off her lobola negotiations and the beginning of her career as a professional nurse, and finally, her first car, a BMW, alongside her loving husband in the video.

The mother and wife played a gospel track over the slideshow of her life. The song served to give thanks to God for all her achievements, and netizens could not agree more. Many showered the young woman with congratulations and words of admiration as Mzansi always loves a full-circle moment.

Dikgangdimpho commented:

"I’m crying this is beautiful ♥, this is what Jeremiah 11:29 really means!"

Duduzile commented:

"When he shows up, he shows off❤️keep counting your blessings babe"

Amanda Dube commented:

"congratulations "

Nothando Makhanya commented:

"Wow what a beautiful video to watch umuhle sis wami"

tsotso309 commented:

"This is not only beautiful but also inspirational.♥️Congratulations.♥️"

Tao_Check commented:

"Beautiful, I love happy endings! ❤️"

Ratshitanda konanani❤

you are blessed

Bongekaasante

Ok this is a life I want❤️

3 Major wins: Jozi babe excited after bagging 1st home, dream job & new whip

Briefly News previously reported that a determined young medical laboratory technologist from Johannesburg has social media buzzing after posting snaps of her major life achievements online.

The brainy babe, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Technology from the University of Johannesburg, took to LinkedIn to share fantastic news about some huge personal wins.

In an online post, the gorgeous Zamanguni Myeni expressed her gratitude for landing a new job, bagging her first whip, and moving into her very first stylish place she can call her own.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News