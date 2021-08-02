Woman Who Travelled 200km to Varsity Finally Bags Degree, SA Impressed

A local woman who started school at 27-years-old has inspired Mzansi after bagging her degree

The recently divorced lady and mom of a young boy had to overcome many obstacles, including a 200km daily journey to university

Today, she's inspiring other young people with her work ethic as locals took to the comments section to wish the young woman well

A local woman has headed online to celebrate finally bagging her degree. The 33-year-old mom secured the qualification all while jugglingly motherhood and the insecurities that come with pursuing a degree after a certain time has passed.

, Varsity World shared the young woman's very inspirational story.

"It all started when I came back from my broken marriage, being broken myself, depressed and sick I had to take the biggest step in my life and go back to school at the age of 27.

"I used to travel 105.6KM to University and another 105.6KM back home by train. Leaving the house while it was still dark and coming back again after 9PM was the hardest, being exhausted, drained and emotional I still had to take care of my 2-year-old son," Tuelo Mothibe shared.

Despite the hardships, Mothibe continued her studies. She failed her first year but pushed on and finally received her qualification in 2019.

"I failed my first year, dismally all my majors and that meant having to add another year. I had a choice of giving up but being not a failure I soldiered on until I finally passed my last year 2019."

Describing the proud moment, the mama-bear says it was a really full-circle moment receiving the good news at her son's kindergarten.

"I was at my son's crèche when I received my end year results, being a single mom and thinking of all the hardships I couldn't hold back my tears, finally I've made it."

She's also given all the glory to God for her success and has encouraged others to remain faithful.

