Pam Andrews Opens Up About Her Battle With Social Anxiety: “A Major Thing I’m Struggling With Now”
- On Thursday, 30 October 2025, South African actress Pam Andrews spoke out about mental health
- She shared how her mental health issues have impacted her professional life since her return to South Africa
- Pam Andrews ended her video with a message for others dealing with similar issues
Veteran South African actress Pamela ‘Pam’ Andrews opened up about her battle with social anxiety and complex PTSD.
The actress who gained household prominence on Rhythm City, where she portrayed the role of David Genaro’s (portrayed by the late Jamie Bartlett) love interest, Gail October, also opened up about her battle with a hormonal imbalance. Pam Andrews, who is known for sharing saucy videos that leave little to the imagination, took a more serious demeanour as she opened up about her mental health.
Pam Andrews shares how social anxiety has affected her life
On Thursday, 30 October 2025, Pam Andrews shared a video explaining why she has not done interviews since returning to South Africa from the United Kingdom, where she had lived for years. Andrews explained that she had been unable to do interviews because of social anxiety and shared that she had to cancel numerous interviews at the eleventh hour after feeling overwhelmed and overthinking things.
“Since I've been back to South Africa, I've been asked to do a few interviews, and sadly, I had to decline most of them because of my social anxiety, and I guess I now suffer from PMD, which is a hormone disorder and also a complex PTSD, which is like you know anxiety and all this, and I don't want to get into that now,” Pam Andrews said.
Pam Andrews shares advice with others battling social anxiety
Andrews said that she has been better since her return to South Africa, but emphasised that she still is not yet ready to do interviews.
“But yeah, that is like a major thing I'm struggling with right now. And I hope that I will heal from this. I mean, since I've been back in South Africa, I've been much better, you know, obviously, being my family and friends. Beautiful weather, being home, and stuff like that have really helped me a lot,” she added.
She ended her video with advice for anyone facing similar struggles, urging people to prioritise their mental health. Pam Andrews urged taking care of oneself, warning that ignoring mental health could lead to suffering.
“I just wanted to talk about that because I know other people struggle with social anxiety or hormonal disorders and stuff like that. I just wanted you to know to take care of your mental health. Because if you don't do it, no one's gonna do it. And then you're gonna end up suffering,” Pam Andrews said.
Watch the video below:
