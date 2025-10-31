Global site navigation

“Let Me Finish”: Durban Content Creator Shares German’s View on South African Car Guards
"Let Me Finish": Durban Content Creator Shares German's View on South African Car Guards

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • Durban content creator Matty Govs shared a video showing a German woman's opinion on South African car guards
  • The clip shows the woman explaining that she gave her car keys to a car guard for safekeeping
  • Social media users were shocked by her trust level, with people advising her on what she should do the next time she went to the beach

A video went viral on Instagram.
A man from Durban showed what a German woman thought about South African car guards.
Source: Instagram

A Durban content creator, @mattygovs, has left South Africans stunned after interviewing a German woman about car guards. @mattygovs, from South Africa, currently living in Durban, KZN, posted a video on Instagram on 27 October 2025.

In the clip, a German woman shared her experience with car guards with @mattygovs and another woman who was recording. She explained that when she went surfing, she couldn’t take her car keys into the water, so she handed them over to a car guard. The two South Africans were surprised, knowing how risky that could be given the crime rate.

She quickly added that her friends recommended the guard, vouching that he was trustworthy and always looked after people's vehicles. This made the situation make more sense to the two recording, who said she should have mentioned that from the start. When asked about her phones, she said they stayed in the car, which surprised them even more. She laughed, pointing out that this was common at that beach and that surfers did it all the time without issues.

When asked about who exactly the guard was, she admitted she didn’t remember since it had happened months ago. The man joked that this was very much a German thing, teasing her about not remembering details unless she had spoken directly to the person. The video went viral, getting over 1,000 reactions, with many viewers sharing similar stories of trusting car guards while surfing. The woman now lives in South Africa and is sharing her own perspective on things that differ from those in her home country.

A post went viral.
A Durban man and a German woman discussed car guards in Mzansi.
Source: Instagram

Netizens react to the woman's opinion

Social media users flooded the comments section of Instagram user @mattygovs post with advice and their own experiences:

@keira.west04 asked:

"Where could you put your car keys and phone that's safe when you surf? Take it with you in a waterproof bag..."

@lucysesh shared:

"North Beach car guards are the real ones!"

@rayn_deer warned:

"If you ever go to Muizenberg in Cape Town, you can always leave your keys with Charlie or Pierre. But that's it. Never anyone else. Ever. Otherwise..."

@_pumzile joked:

"Lmao, car guard and valet service… Two different things 😭🥹."

@secret_ninja619 added:

"North Beach guards will do for your car. They're well known. It's a Durban thing, bro."

