A TikTok content creator shared a video of a car guard that caused a debate among Mzansi's people

The conversation came about when the car guard wrote about how much money motorists should give them

South Africans in the post's comment section found humour in the clip, while others shared how much they tip car guards

A car guard's funny TikTok video sparked a casual debate among South Africans. Images: @andystallion

Car guards are often overlooked despite the valuable service they provide to motorists. Recently, a man shared a funny video of a car guard that sparked a debate among South Africans about whether they tip them enough.

A comical plea for notes

Popular TikTok content creator Andreas, @andystallion, uploaded a video letting a car guard participate in one of the latest trends on the app. In the clip, the camera points towards Andreas, standing by his car.

A caption in the post read:

"We need to normalise giving notes and not coins to car guards. Inflation affects us all."

Suddenly and 'accidentally,' the camera switches to the car guard, whose smile turned into comical shock after being 'exposed' as the writer of the caption.

Watch the funny video below:

SA finds humour in car guard's video

Hundreds of local social media users rushed to the post's comment section to laugh at the comical video and share their thoughts about tipping car guards.

@mamba_theblackone shared with app users:

"I give R5 and R10 if they are nice. The last time, I gave a R50 to a car guard. I later found out they didn't even look after my car because the mirror was stolen while he was there."

@smexy_dawg_1 jokingly wrote:

"I thought you meant motivational notes."

@be.ablessing2 said with humour:

"I think you guys should start having speed points because we don’t carry cash."

@lisa_dee32 asked the public:

"Is R20 enough? That's what we give the car guards at the mall."

Responding to what was written in the post, @yaya_yeyeye stated:

"Exactly! Inflation affects us all, so maybe coins are all we have."

@bonsur24 wrote in the comment section:

"It depends on how much you can afford. For me, R5 is the maximum."

