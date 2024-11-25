A South African woman living in a local township shared how she transformed her yard

The woman said she created her own Santorini, an island in Greece, and created a new narrative for those living in the townships

Many social media users loved the transformation and filled the post's comment section with positivity

A local woman transformed her yard in the township into a Greek-like oasis. Images: @nobelungun

Source: TikTok

People often hold narrow stereotypes about what township homes should look like, expecting simplicity or neglect. However, one woman shattered those assumptions by transforming her yard into a Greek-like masterpiece.

Township yard transformation

A local woman with the username TikTok Nobelungu, who uses the handle @nobelungun, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users how she transformed a piece of her home.

Noting that she had a small yard, the woman created a stunning garden with a white-painted fireplace, which she called Santorini (an island in Greece).

In her post's caption, she wrote:

"Not all of us will succeed, but those left behind in the township, let's create a new narrative."

Watch the video below:

Woman's kasi garden intrigues SA

Hundreds of local members of the online community loved what the woman did to her yard at her township home.

@banemsimango225 wrote in the comment section:

"If every household does this, kasi property value can start growing."

@samkelisiw_ shared with a laugh:

"It's beautiful, shame. I don't want to mention it, but my concern is the criminals."

A proud @numzane0 told online users:

"Townships will become the new suburbs."

@whynot_lizza, who agreed with Nobelungu, said to app users:

"I’ve been saying this for so long. Once we slowly get out of the mentality of building shacks and investing in proper housing, the township can be so much more."

An intrigued @bendalo_17 asked the woman in the comments:

"How did you do it? I don’t even know where to start or how much it would cost me."

Nobelungu told the TikTok user:

"Don’t look at the full cost. We just started buying plants, and then we were on Pinterest looking at 'rectangular tropical gardens.' It’s been more than one year with one thing a month."

R670k kasi home wows Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported about a few images of a beautifully built home in a local township, which piqued South Africans' interest. The modern abode was worth R670 000.

The fine artwork impressed social media users, who took to the comment section with enquiries.

Source: Briefly News