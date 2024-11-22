A hun shared a video showcasing her grocery haul for a family of two, and people were amazed at all the things she got

In the video, she unveiled all the items she bought, and the clip gained massive traction on social media

People reacted to the lady's shopping haul as they flooded the comments section with inquiries, while some expressed their thoughts

A lady in Johannesburg flexed her Jumbo vat-en-sit grocery haul, which amazed SA. Image: @karie_m2

One woman in Johannesburg flexed her impressive grocery haul for a family of two, which amazed many.

Vat en sit grocery haul impresses SA

The TikTok user @karie_m2 took her viewers along with her grocery shopping with her man. The young lady revealed that she got her food and home items from Jumbo.

@karie_m2 went on to showcase everything she got, such as toiletries, meat, juice, different spices, snacks, and more. She expressed that she spent a total of R3.2k. The video sparked widespread online reactions, with many intrigued by the price difference compared to other food stores in South Africa.

The hun responded to inquiries on price differences by saying:

"Jumbo is just a few rands cheaper than Makro honestly, there isn’t much of a price differentiation," she shared in the comments.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's grocery haul

People were amazed by how much she could get at such a price, and they expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Karabo said:

"Jumbo and affordable. Your voice is so cute, though, and after all, cohabiting ha e bad ke shorta ka ndoda."

Miss_yhayha added:

"Love the fact you buy groceries like a responsible adult."

stoneyluv2 wrote:

"Vat en sat with a God sent man is everything you won't stress or struggle pure peace of mind."

Aliciamabyalwa shared:

"Literally loved this."

Hunadiee commented:

"You're a bulk buyer; I like that. You're such a homemaker."

