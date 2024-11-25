A group of women flexed their stokvel groceries, leaving many people in Mzansi envious and amazed

The clip sparked widespread online reactions, and it went viral on social media, gathering loads of views

South Africans reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A group of happy women showed off their stokvel groceries, which impressed many people.

A group of women flexed their stokvel groceries in a TikTok video. Image: @ngqungqu

Ladies show their stokvel groceries

Social media user @ngqungqu gave viewers a glimpse into her groceries in a TikTok video making the rounds.

The lady was among various women who also bagged a stokvel groceries, which left them smiling. The ladies unveiled all the things they got, such as eggs, toiletries, snacks, food, washing powder, butter, maize meal, and more.

People expressed interest, and the video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering thousands of views, likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to women's stokvel groceries

South Africans were amazed by how many items they received; many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Angelface said:

"It's the brand for me. We don't compromise."

Lungiswajames5 added:

"Nowhere do I keep these groceries or start a spaza shop."

Siyamthanda Jacobs shared:

"I remember my aunt used to play this stokvel thing, and it used to be nice, until the lady that holds the money wabheja ngayo."

Kell's wrote:

"lmao, the joy of having food, Yoh!"

Lindrish shared:

"Well done ladies."

Mamolefi commented:

"Happy for you love."

Zanele Mokgatlhe said"

"Hi cc, can I kindly ask ukba nokhupha Malini ngenyanga and where are you situated, I would like to join."

