A local woman shocked the community after revealing how she managed to prepare a delicious two-course meal with just R30.

Woman makes a 2-course meal with only R30

In the video shared on social media by a Facebook user, Olivia Viglatzis where the woman takes viewers through her budget-friendly culinary journey.

She explained how she carefully selected affordable ingredients at a local store and used them to whip up a hearty main course. At Shoprite, Olivia Viglatzis bought instant noodles for R7.99, mixed vegetables for R9.99, and chicken fillet for R10.99, all within a tight R30 budget.

The woman demonstrated her meal preparation, and the clip became a hit on social media.

South Africa flocked to the comments section to express their surprise and admiration. Many were impressed by her creativity and budgeting skills, especially during a time when food prices in Mzansi continue to rise.

SA reacts to woman’s budget meal

While some questioned the quality and portion sizes, others praised the meal’s presentation and affordability, with many saying they’d try it themselves. In a country where many families are constantly looking for ways to stretch their food budgets, this woman’s video has sparked a conversation around affordable cooking and financial awareness.

Corazanne Jordaan said:

"It's nice that we make it with beef stew meat, and then we put in the beef maggies two-minute noodles because they are nice and make it only with carrots and green beans, and it tastes so good."

Marko Miladinović expressed:

"Cost of oil, seasoning, water and electricity pushes it up to R60."

Jacques De Ridder added:

"Brilliant! It is possible to have a R30 meal still by buying clever!"

Sonelle Buytendag wrote:

"Love the idea! Just shows how veggies can stretch a meal!"

Ashley Ronald Ziwenga commented:

"These videos will make Cupcake think we are leaving a good life, that's why VAT is up."

Margie H Scott simply said:

"I don't think your prices are realistic."

Marié Kruis replied:

"This is so cool, if you put your head to it you will and can survive with the minimum."

A woman showcased how she prepared a two-course meal with just R30 worth of Shoprite ingredients. Image: Olivia Viglatzis

Source: Facebook

