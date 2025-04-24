Global site navigation

"Love the Idea": Woman Makes 2-Course Meal for Just R30 Using Shoprite Ingredients, SA Impressed
"Love the Idea": Woman Makes 2-Course Meal for Just R30 Using Shoprite Ingredients, SA Impressed

by  Johana Mukandila 3 min read
  • A lady stunned the online community after showcasing a two-course meal she prepared using ingredients that cost just R30
  • She shared how she bought the items from Shoprite in a video that gained massive traction online
  • South Africans reacted as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A local woman shocked the community after revealing how she managed to prepare a delicious two-course meal with just R30.

A woman showcased how she prepared a two-course meal with just R30 worth of Shoprite ingredients.
A lady unveiled her course meal using R30 worth of Shoprite ingredients. Image: Olivia Viglatzis
Source: Facebook

Woman makes a 2-course meal with only R30

In the video shared on social media by a Facebook user, Olivia Viglatzis where the woman takes viewers through her budget-friendly culinary journey.

She explained how she carefully selected affordable ingredients at a local store and used them to whip up a hearty main course. At Shoprite, Olivia Viglatzis bought instant noodles for R7.99, mixed vegetables for R9.99, and chicken fillet for R10.99, all within a tight R30 budget.

"Love the shop": Woman plugs SA with chocolate factory selling Ferrero and Lindt at budget prices

The woman demonstrated her meal preparation, and the clip became a hit on social media.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views along with likes and comments, within a few hours of its publication.

South Africa flocked to the comments section to express their surprise and admiration. Many were impressed by her creativity and budgeting skills, especially during a time when food prices in Mzansi continue to rise.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to woman’s budget meal

While some questioned the quality and portion sizes, others praised the meal’s presentation and affordability, with many saying they’d try it themselves. In a country where many families are constantly looking for ways to stretch their food budgets, this woman’s video has sparked a conversation around affordable cooking and financial awareness.

Corazanne Jordaan said:

"It's nice that we make it with beef stew meat, and then we put in the beef maggies two-minute noodles because they are nice and make it only with carrots and green beans, and it tastes so good."

“It’s so bad”: SA weighs in and cracks jokes over woman’s hilarious taxi chronicle

Marko Miladinović expressed:

"Cost of oil, seasoning, water and electricity pushes it up to R60."

Jacques De Ridder added:

"Brilliant! It is possible to have a R30 meal still by buying clever!"

Sonelle Buytendag wrote:

"Love the idea! Just shows how veggies can stretch a meal!"

Ashley Ronald Ziwenga commented:

"These videos will make Cupcake think we are leaving a good life, that's why VAT is up."

Margie H Scott simply said:

"I don't think your prices are realistic."

Marié Kruis replied:

"This is so cool, if you put your head to it you will and can survive with the minimum."
Other grocery hauls from Mzansi's youth

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: