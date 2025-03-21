A content creator showed off the grocery she got for R500 which left online users stunned

The lady expressed how she felt about the cost of living in South Africa, and the TikTok video gained massive traction

Comments poured in from Mzansi netizens who flooded the post expressing their thoughts

A woman in Mzansi has taken to social media to showcase just how far R500 can go when it comes to grocery shopping in South Africa.

A lady unveiled what R500 would get you in groceries in South Africa.

Woman shows what R500 grocery haul looks like in SA

The content creator who goes by TikTok handle @jessicadiener1 shared her shopping haul which has gained traction, with thousands of views, likes, and comments.

With the price of essentials like food, fuel, and utilities on the rise, many people online were shocked at how little R500 could buy. In the video, @jessicadiener1 showed off the items which she purchased for R500 bucks.

She got eggs for 18 packs, two bags of grapes, sticky BBQ ribs, four small bottles of water, cream berry juice, onions, butter, baby juice, wraps and bacon.

@jessicadiener1 compared this to the rising cost of living, noting that what would have once filled a grocery cart is now just enough to buy a few essentials. While taking to her TikTok caption she expressed how she felt about the cost of living in South Africa by saying:

"Life is so expensive nowadays"

The clip sparked a conversation about the country’s economic challenges with many stating how increasingly difficult it is to stretch their budgets.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's R500 grocery haul

Many people headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the young lady's R500 grocery haul. Others shared their own grocery shopping experiences, while others mourned the current economic climate and the struggles they face to make ends meet.

Kaylin Claude Pillay was impressed by the lady's grocery haul adding:

"Definitely not worth it. Eggs and grapes?"

Nazlie1989 suggested:

"Go to Shoprite and u can go home with a whole trolly lol that's crazy but hey it's your money girl."

MO-now wrote:

"Not worth it at all. You buy 4 bottles of 500ml water where you could of bought 2 litres for R45."

Thaylia_dash expressed:

"Explain to me how everyone can get more groceries than this for R500 cause the cranberry juice alone is about R50, eggs are so expensive cause those eggs are about R60-R70, can we talk about."

Beloved replied:

"Cranberry juice is very good indeed."

TayG commented:

"Yho hai this economy is bad."

A woman in Mzansi revealed what R500 can buy in groceries in South Africa.

Student shows off her grocery haul

