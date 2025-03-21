“Life Is So Expensive”: Woman Shows What R500 Gets You for Groceries in South Africa
- A content creator showed off the grocery she got for R500 which left online users stunned
- The lady expressed how she felt about the cost of living in South Africa, and the TikTok video gained massive traction
- Comments poured in from Mzansi netizens who flooded the post expressing their thoughts
A woman in Mzansi has taken to social media to showcase just how far R500 can go when it comes to grocery shopping in South Africa.
Woman shows what R500 grocery haul looks like in SA
The content creator who goes by TikTok handle @jessicadiener1 shared her shopping haul which has gained traction, with thousands of views, likes, and comments.
With the price of essentials like food, fuel, and utilities on the rise, many people online were shocked at how little R500 could buy. In the video, @jessicadiener1 showed off the items which she purchased for R500 bucks.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
She got eggs for 18 packs, two bags of grapes, sticky BBQ ribs, four small bottles of water, cream berry juice, onions, butter, baby juice, wraps and bacon.
@jessicadiener1 compared this to the rising cost of living, noting that what would have once filled a grocery cart is now just enough to buy a few essentials. While taking to her TikTok caption she expressed how she felt about the cost of living in South Africa by saying:
"Life is so expensive nowadays"
The clip sparked a conversation about the country’s economic challenges with many stating how increasingly difficult it is to stretch their budgets.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to woman's R500 grocery haul
Many people headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the young lady's R500 grocery haul. Others shared their own grocery shopping experiences, while others mourned the current economic climate and the struggles they face to make ends meet.
Kaylin Claude Pillay was impressed by the lady's grocery haul adding:
"Definitely not worth it. Eggs and grapes?"
Nazlie1989 suggested:
"Go to Shoprite and u can go home with a whole trolly lol that's crazy but hey it's your money girl."
MO-now wrote:
"Not worth it at all. You buy 4 bottles of 500ml water where you could of bought 2 litres for R45."
Thaylia_dash expressed:
"Explain to me how everyone can get more groceries than this for R500 cause the cranberry juice alone is about R50, eggs are so expensive cause those eggs are about R60-R70, can we talk about."
Beloved replied:
"Cranberry juice is very good indeed."
TayG commented:
"Yho hai this economy is bad."
Student shows off her grocery haul
- Briefly News previously reported that one young babe in Mzansi sparked widespread interest with her latest video where she flaunted her back to res grocery haul.
- A young person showed others his groceries after shopping at Checkers. The student admitted that he did not have much money to work with.
- A lady flexed her grocery haul in a TikTok video making rounds on social media, which left many people with mixed reactions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za