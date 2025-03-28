"The Embarrassment": Disappointed Woman Calls Out Retailer for Selling Rock-Hard Birthday Cake
- A woman was left disappointed after calling out a South African retailer for allegedly selling her a rock-hard birthday cake
- She shared her frustration about the dessert, and the TikTok video received loads of attention
- The online community reacted by flooding the comments section, dragging the store
A woman has expressed her disappointment after purchasing a birthday cake from a popular retailer in South Africa only to find it rock-hard and inedible.
Woman shows off rock-hard cake from SA store
The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @ayafikadiko had wished to celebrate a birthday with a sweet treat, took to social media to voice her frustration and call out the retailer for what she described as a poor-quality product.
According to the woman, the cake was bought from a well-known chain store, which she believed would provide a delicious, fresh product. However, upon cutting into the cake, she discovered that it was incredibly hard, making it nearly impossible to enjoy.
She went on to call out the shop while taking to her TikTok caption saying:
"@Shoprite_CEO #shopritebigflexachallenge @look what I got from Shoprite."
While taking to her comments section, @ayafikadiko shared how she felt about the cake, saying:
"The embarrassment when ngisika ikhekhe for abantu."
The retailer has yet to respond to the complaint publicly, but South Africans have been quick to weigh in on the woman's post. The video went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video of the cake below:
SA weighs in on lady's Cake
People in Mzansi took to the comments to express their thoughts on the woman's disappointing cake, with many who dragged the store while some sympathised with her situation.
Itu_page wrote:
"Kodwa everyone knows, we don't buy cakes at Shoprite."
Nontsikelelombala said:
"Shoprite never promised quality, my sister. "Low prices" is what they promised and they deliver shame lapho."
Rito the G.O.A.T expressed:
"I hear everyone saying, “we don’t buy cakes at Shoprite” but guys, remember not everyone can afford to pay a baker or buy cake at Woolies… come to my DM for an extra hustle plug to make extra income."
Somi nkosana added:
"Buying a cake at shoprite is wild."
Khehlakazi Hayley commented:
"Shoprite you only buy things like soap, pads and bleach. Meat and things like this forget."
Tina cracked a joke saying:
"The foundation of this cake is stronger than all of my past relationships combined.. Botsa Baker ke hloka formula."
Philisiwe Mthethwa poked fun at cake, adding:
"Even after several punches, it said, "I shall not be moved."
