"Insane": SA Woman Shares Cake She Ordered vs. What She Got, Mzansi Reacts
- One lady was left devastated over her cake order, and she took to social media to show it off
- In the clip, she unveiled what she ordered vs what she got, and people were left in stitches by the results
- Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post with humour while some shared their thoughts
One young South African woman's world came crumbling down when the cake she ordered left her heartbroken.
Woman shares cake she ordered vs what she got
The devastated hun took to her social media account to vent and show off the cake. She told her viewers under the TikTok handle @kudlande06 that it was a cake she had ordered for her mother's surprise birthday.
@kudlande06 went on to showcase the cake and how it looked on the image versus what she ordered from the pastry chef, which disappointed her as it did not match her expectations anticipated from her order.
She revealed that she paid R1000 for the sweet dish, and the video sparked widespread online reaction and gathered many views on the video platform.
Watch the footage.
Mzansi pokes fun at the lady's cake order
The cake amused the online community as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Mrs E wrote:
"When you ask the baker to go cheaper."
Veeeeee shared:
"Please go to the police station and open a case."
Yaya Simz wrote:
"Not a single similarity between them."
Charlene Masana expressed:
"Local business will be the death of us njee."
Onalenna commented:
"Please tell me you are joking."
User replied:
"As a baker, I would like to apologise on behalf of my fellow baker."
Mbali_khumalo simply said:
"Insane."
