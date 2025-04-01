A content creator made over R10K in just two weeks after aligning herself with international brands and, sharing her strategy online

The hun broke down the steps creators can take to secure international brand deals, urging them to research and reach other brands in their nice in a TikTok video

The clip had social media users buzzing, with some users saying they gained major brands by following her advice, and others thanked her for the info

A local content creator shared that she made R12K from international brands and advised others how to score some. Image: @mollybave

Source: Instagram

Getting the bag is a top-tier goal and one content creator schooled Mzansi on how to do it. She revealed that working with international brands is where the real money was.

A video was shared by the hun under her TikTok handle @molly_bave, detailing how she managed to get international brands from the UK and the US to notice her.

Getting paid in foreign currency by brands

In the clip, @molly_bave advised creators to research international brands in their niche, whether it's beauty, fashion, or lifestyle, and find those active on social media to reach out to. She also encouraged them to step outside their niche occasionally, saying she bags good money from educational brands.

Another tip she gave was to follow and connect with international creators, build relationships, and exchange emails to get in on the best opportunities.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is grateful for the plug

The comment section was filled with hopefuls eager to try their luck in content creation. Many said they were ready to start reaching out to brands and learning the ropes. Others shared success stories, revealing they had already bagged deals with major brands like Garnier by following her advice. Some were more curious, asking how many followers they needed to start making real money.

A hun was thanked by many aspiring content creators for giving them valuable information about the field. Image: @mollybave

Source: Instagram

User @Shereen Peza|BeautyCreator commented:

"I joined her course and I got a collab with Garnier 🥺 she’s amazing."

User @Miss K | YouTuber shared:

"Gatekeeping is a word that doesn’t exist in your vocabulary and I LOVE IT!!❤️❤️❤️Thank you so much 😭."

User @SimplyKgommy added:

"I've been following your series and I got two PR kits thus far 😍 Thank you 😍."

User @Nyami - FBO said:

"You've got such a good heart."

User @Khanyidoll11 commented:

"Thank you Bestie, I'll sure do everything you say from today."

User @Wholesale_Hub said:

"I am definitely going to check out your courses💖💖. I've been wanting to get into content creation for the longest time but I didn't know how. Thank you for looking out for your fellow queens ."

