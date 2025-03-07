A UK tourist humorously questioned why anyone would visit Cape Town before showing off its breathtaking beauty and exciting activities

She shared a fun compilation of her experiences, from wine estates and city nightlife to stunning beaches and mountains in a video on TikTok

Social media users loved the playful take, with many agreeing that Cape Town was in a league of its own and could not be compared to any other place

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A UK tourist showed off the lovely beach, mountain views and restaurant scenery in the Mother City. Image

Source: TikTok

The Mother City is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, known for its breathtaking blend of mountains and sea. From iconic Table Mountain to the white sandy beaches and famous wine estates, the Mother City has something for everyone. Whether you enjoy adventure, food, or simply soaking up scenic views, Cape Town offers a magical experience that keeps visitors coming back.

A UK content creator, TikTok user @simplyyykatie shared a playful video about her trip to Cape Town, starting with a humorous question on why anyone would want to visit the dangerous Cape Town, and quickly showing the city's magic.

The woman shows off the gorgeous Cape Town

The clip featured a compilation of her amazing experience in the city. She was seen enjoying wine tastings at picturesque estates, partying with friends in vibrant nightlife spots, and relaxing on the beach under the sun.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The stunning mountain views, world-class restaurants, and overall lively atmosphere of Cape Town made for an unforgettable trip. In her caption, she praised Cape Town as an electric place, saying that until you've visited, you can't truly explain the feeling of being there, calling it 'insane'.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Locals welcome the lady to SA

Social media users flooded the comment section agreeing that Cape Town is one of the best places to visit. Locals welcomed her enthusiasm, while others joked that she shouldn't hype it too much or flights would get even more expensive. Many shared their love for the Mother City, calling it the best place on earth.

A UK tourist visiting Cape Town hyped the city and Mzansi peeps loved it. Image: Hello World

Source: Getty Images

User @user5267688172994 said:

"Best city in the world

User @Gigirhod shared:

"Cape Town changed me, I can’t explain it. What a city ✨."

User @MakemeaTrader added:

"Stop going to Cape Town, you will ruin it for the rest of us! Keep it a secret."

User @he heart beats joked:

"Hanover Park and Lavender Hill are 2 lovely little suburbs you should add to your schedule to visit while you are in Cape Town."

User @AmberMackinlay commented:

"I get so emotional when visitors come and hype our beautiful city 🤍 Enjoy every moment of your trip ✨."

User @Daryn said:

"Anything better than Capetown, must still be born!🥰👌."

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

A Cape Town taxi driver invited a female driver he met in traffic to visit his kasi Dunoon, near Century City, and promised that she would be safe when with him.

A South African woman visiting the UK delivered a playful tourism pitch for the Cape Flats, advising tourists visiting Cape Town to also go there while conducting an interview.

A young entrepreneur from the USA booked a seven-night stay at the iconic Iron Man Villa in Cape Town and paid over R330K a day, totalling over R2 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News