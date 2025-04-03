An American woman shared how her health deteriorated after joining a company, sparking a discussion among social media users

In a clip, she showed how she looked when she joined the company, how sick she became while working there, and her decision to quit

Social media users praised her for the brave decision to quit, and many shared their own experiences in toxic work environments

A U.S. woman posted a picture showing how good she looked when she got the job, the day she felt her prayers were answered. However, her happiness was short-lived as the toxic work environment nearly cost her life.

The woman shared proof in photos on her TikTok account @iammslunanova, and the clip went viral, attracting 1.2M views, and many comments from social media users who were shocked.

The Woman Shows Changes After Working

The woman shared a slideshow that began with her looking gorgeous on the first day of her finance job. The clip transitions to show her with red eyes, followed by pictures of her changing skin. In one photo, she shows her swollen leg, followed by another photo of her bloated stomach, resembling pregnancy. The slideshow continues with a picture of her flaky face and ends with a photo of how good she looked on the day she quit.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens Show Support for the Lady

The post attracted over 1.7K comments from social media users who reassured @iammslunanova that she had made the right decision. Many praised her for prioritizing her health, expressing admiration for her bravery. Others shared similar stories, while some pointed out that corporate toxicity is often not discussed enough.

User @Sobelsiii shared:

"Sometimes it’s not the job, it’s the people at work."

thatgirlanniesings said:

"I feel this. My corporate job is killing me. I’m on FMLA now and actively trying to find something different.

User @Sean.the.human commented:

"These jobs we prayed so hard for are trying to take us out 😭."

User @blaqru added:

"Everyone should own a business and travel the globe. Sorry, that happened to you."

User @Joi shared:

"I remember working in corporate. I gained so much weight, walked on eggshells on a daily, had hairloss, and was overworked and underpaid. I was a target because of my skin color. Never going back!"

User @nat11x said:

"Nah! This is too true. The actual SICKNESS you get from the stress they put you under but let others off with slacking. puts way too many good workers on pills etc. the system is demonic

