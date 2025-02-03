A young corporate shared a viral video of himself leaving his toxic law firm, celebrating his decision to prioritise mental health

In a video shared on TikTik, the gent could be seen taking the bold step many wished for but feared to make as he walked out

Social media users praised his bold move, sharing their own experiences of quitting toxic jobs and supporting mental well-being

A man packed his belongings in a box and left an employer that was draining him. Image: @elliotkhoza5

Source: TikTok

South African statistics on mental health health and depression have raised serious concerns about how working environments contribute to mental well-being instability. A young man captured the attention of social media users after sharing a video of himself leaving his toxic working enviroment

The video, posted under his TikTok handle @elliotkhoza5, gained massive traction, reasoning with many who have faced similar workplace struggles.

The man's joyful exit from the law firm

In the clip, @elliotkhoza5 is seen walking out of his office, captured by a colleague. The video shows him emerging through a glass door that required security access, carrying a box filled with his personal belongings, a classic symbol of resignation.

As he heads towards his colleague's office she asks him if he is leaving and he responds with laughter and a celebratory gesture.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA debates about toxic working environments

The clip gained 515K views, 42K likes and nearly 1.2 comments from social media users who supported @elliotkhoza5 on his decision to leave his working environment for his wellness.

Many shared their own stories of walking away from unhealthy workplaces, even without a backup plan and others admitted they wished they wished to do the same but felt trapped by financial obligations and mounting bills.

A local gent started a debate about how companies contribute towards mental issues after sharing a video of leaving his job. Credit: Meeko Media

Source: Getty Images

User @lifewithmo shared:

"Discovering that your toxic employer is my dream employer 😭😭."

User @Mazibula detailed:

"I did that in 2023, never came back in January 😩😩❤️❤️❤️best thing I did for myself ✌️."

User @NommyP said:

"Law firms are as toxic as call centres 😭😭."

User @MISS MOYA added:

"Bathong 😂😂😂you not even gonna hide the company😂😂😂😂😂… you are my spirit animal ke sana🥰."

User @waltzcandy7658 commented:

"My job is toxic but my bills are more toxic."

User @Miss Tee said

"Yoh I Sbwl 😭😭I can’t wait to leave this toxic place."

3 Briefly News toxic working environment articles

A young woman couldn't take the toxicity and bullying at work and resigned just two and a half months after joining the company.

A man detailed that he followed his dream of becoming a designer after leaving his toxic working environment.

Aman who worked at a call centre detailed that he left his toxic working environment as a way to protect his mental health, and many social media users could relate.

