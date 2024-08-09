A lady unveiled her Shein cart after visiting the pop-up store, and people were left amazed

The online store Shein is doing wonders for our South African girlies. One babe in Mzansi flexed all the items she added to her Shine cart in a video.

A lady unveiled her Shein haul after visiting a pop-up store, showcasing stylish finds in a TikTok video. Image: @showup.nompi

Woman shows off Shein cart after visiting pop-up store

A lady who goes by TikTok @showup.nompi unveiled various items she came across in the Shein pop-up shop. The hun first showcased a pair of blue pants with a white top; then, she unveiled a stunning baggy pair of jeans.

@showup.nompi also tried on different types of dresses and many other things. She expressed in her TikTok caption that she had so much fun trying on the clothes.

"These were all my faves from the @sheinza_ #SHEINJoburgPOPUP store. I managed to find a few gems. I love the first two and the colourful dress the most, I had so much fun playing dress up and to the ladies who were hyping me up, thank you."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens love the woman's Shein clothing

South Africans were in awe of the hun's items. They took to the comments section to gush over her things, while some inquired about information on the store.

Mäpulë Ömäätlä Qöshëkile said:

"3rd Outfit."

User added:

"The Last dress and the second jeans."

Barbie commented:

"Yoh, those blue jeans."

Koketso Elsie wrote:

"It’s like the pop-up store was made for you."

Sbonile Mtshali expressed:

"Guys, but Shein makes us happy. Like, can you see my girly?"

Gontsethage772 wrote:

"Where is the pop-up store located?"

Source: Briefly News