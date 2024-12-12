Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus' multi-million rand salary has been making rounds on the internet

The Rugby World Cup-winning coach is currently the second-highest-paid coach in the world

Many South Africans felt the millions he received every year needed to triple in his bank account

South Africans felt Rassie Erasmus' massive salary needed to be tripled. Images: David Rogers, Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Since the Springboks claimed the Rugby World Cup title, Rassie Erasmus has become a celebrated figure widely credited for masterminding the team's success.

However, many were left unimpressed when his salary details emerged and believed he deserved far greater financial recognition.

Rassie Erasmus' salary unveiled

According to the rugby union publication Ruck, the Eastern Cape-born star earns roughly R15 million annually (R1 250 000 monthly), making him the second-highest-paid rugby coach in the world after England's Steve Borthwick (who earns approximately R16 million).

SA demands salary increase for Rassie Erasmus

Despite the salary reaching the multi-millions, South Africans weren't too happy with what the back-to-back World Cup champ saw in his bank account.

Many social media users took to X to share their thoughts about Rassie's salary.

@roblouw6 wrote on the popular app:

"I can't believe people are questioning @RassieRugby's salary. Hasn't he proven his worth as the best coach in world rugby? Amazing what has been achieved since he has taken over the running of the Boks."

@haribaldijones responded to the tweet:

"He's an absolute bargain. A steal. He made sure my three flights to France weren't a waste of money."

@JosephM_____ asked in the comment section:

"Can his salary be tripled? It is well deserved."

@robbierich123 told the online community:

"He should be earning so much more than Borthwick!"

@DavidHe47654658 shared their opinion, writing:

"I didn't see his salary, but whatever it is, he's worth a lot more. He's so much more than a rugby coach. He does more for nation-building than the president. Fact."

@svengolden1 told app users:

"Whatever he's getting, it's not enough. How does one factor the extraordinary effect his actions have had for the positive side of the nation's psyche?"

Is Rassie the greatest Springbok coach ever?

Rassie has done much to prove his worth as the best Springbok coach to ever exist.

Not only has he been at the helm of success in the British and Irish Lions series in 2021, but he also assisted the Springboks' historic win to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the fourth time, the last two wins being back-to-back.

Furthermore, Rassie (who received an honourary doctorate from North-West University this year) oversaw the national rugby team's claim to the Rugby Championship for the first time in a 'full' double-round format.

