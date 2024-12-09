South Africans couldn't believe their eyes after seeing Siya Kolisi's alleged salary

The Springboks captain's rumoured multi-million-rand pay cheque had peeps convinced that he deserved every penny

Meanwhile, others debated on the numbers compared to other top local athletes' salaries

Fans had plenty to say about Siya Kolisi’s rumoured multi-million-rand pay cheque. Images: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi put more respect on Siya Kolisi's name after seeing how much the Springboks captain allegedly earns.

How much does Siya Kolisi earn?

Siya Kolisi is by far one of the most-loved athletes in South Africa, and it's clear that his position has more perks than just being the Springboks captain.

According to MyWage, despite his humility and carefree nature, the father of two is reportedly one of the country's top earners, with a staggering multi-million-rand monthly salary, R1 547 714,58 to be exact.

While the salary breakdown of the Zwide-born rugby player may also include sponsorship income, it is clear that Siya's pockets are deeper than what fans thought:

Annual: R18 572 575,00

Monthly: R1 547 714,58

Weekly: R357 164,90

Daily: R71 432,98

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi's alleged salary

Netizens said Siya deserved every cent for all the work he puts in, while others poked fun at his divorce:

MulisaEM trolled:

"No wonder the divorce rumours are off."

yane_leesa joked:

"Whoa! If I were Rachel, I wouldn't leave him either."

Boy2meloh showed love to Siya:

"Well, he’s the country’s head boy after all."

Bizlifestyle4 was impressed:

"He's earning like a CEO."

Meanwhile, others compared his salary to other top athletes':

malla_91 claimed:

"Kagiso Rabada earns more in a month of IPL than Siya does in a year."

CheetahPlains said:

"He earns like Ronaldo. That is enormous by SA standards."

sharkbaitza wrote:

"Pollard used to earn more than this just from Montpellier. He now earns similar from his English club."

Muzi_Mageba posted:

"Earning more than the minister of sport."

A look inside Siya Kolisi's multi-million-rand home

In more Siya Kolisi updates, Briefly News took a look inside the Springboks captain's stunning Dolphin Coast home.

Fans got to see how their favourite sports star lives in a series of pictures and videos shared on his social media pages.

Source: Briefly News